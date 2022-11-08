Carrie Bradshaw's been spotted in her wedding dress - and, yes, before you ask: she did put the bird on her head - which means one thing and one thing only: And Just Like That has recommenced filming. It's not, however, the only example of recycling. On the very first day of filming, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a zippered flying suit - which was styled with a pigeon bag to continue the aviation theme, naturally - that was straight from the wardrobe of 'refashion' designer Kate McGuire, the mastermind behind Converted Closet.

2 DAYS AGO