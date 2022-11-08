Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
I’m A Celeb: Why Lioness Jill Scott Should Be Crowned Jungle Queen
I’m a Celebrity is back on our screens – and whilst we’re only a few episodes in, fans already have a firm favourite for who they want to see crowned their winner. From the minute she toppled out of her hammock and onto the jungle floor, I’m A Celeb audiences took to social media to share their love for Lioness Jill Scott.
Grazia
Yes, I Still Fancy Jonny Lee Miller As John Major In The Crown
Of all the unsettling things to come from watching season five of The Crown - from the recreation, line by line, of Tampax-gate *shudder* to the slightly uncomfortable feeling of 'is this all a bit too soon?' regarding The Queen - I certainly did not expect to be fighting off 'feelings' for Jonny Lee Miller as former Prime Minister John Major. I know. JOHN MAJOR. Politics aside, he was literally dubbed 'the grey man'. How can this be happening?
The week in theatre: Not One of These People; Not Now; Super High Resolution – review
Questions of who can speak for whom animate both Martin Crimp’s new AI work and David Ireland’s brilliant Belfast dialogue. And a star is born in Nathan Ellis’s white-hot NHS play
Grazia
What It’s Really Like When Carrie Bradshaw Wears Your Clothes
Carrie Bradshaw's been spotted in her wedding dress - and, yes, before you ask: she did put the bird on her head - which means one thing and one thing only: And Just Like That has recommenced filming. It's not, however, the only example of recycling. On the very first day of filming, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a zippered flying suit - which was styled with a pigeon bag to continue the aviation theme, naturally - that was straight from the wardrobe of 'refashion' designer Kate McGuire, the mastermind behind Converted Closet.
Grazia
Rose Ayling-Ellis: ‘I’ve Always Had To Fight Harder To Get Opportunities’
Rose Ayling-Ellis wants you to know that the deaf community have stories to tell on screen that are not just centred around their disability. ‘Yes, we have to push through certain barriers because we are deaf - but we also just experience life,’ she explains. ‘We go through daily challenges like everyone else – we just happen to be deaf too.’
Grazia
WATCH: Tan France On How To Look Great Every Day Without Spending A Fortune
There are many positive things that could be said about autumn/winter but the ongoing struggle of what to wear every day is possibly not one of them. When it's cold, probably rainy and largely dark outside, it's tempting to just swathe oneself in blankets and lock the door. So, how do you find easy-to-wear clothes that will make you feel great, too? Well, there's one man who has the answer to that very question.
Comments / 0