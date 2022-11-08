Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
YamatoCannon reportedly out at Fnatic after 2 seasons with LEC team
Fnatic’s head League of Legends coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi is reportedly moving on from the organization after two seasons. Fnatic is set to promote and sign replacement coaches at both the LEC and ERL levels for the 2023 season, leaving YamatoCannon on the market, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.
dotesports.com
One of the LEC’s best top laners will be ‘prioritizing time off’ to begin 2023
After six years straight in competitive League of Legends play, one of the best players in the European scene will not be playing in the LEC at the start of the new year. Team Vitality top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris has confirmed he won’t be competing at the start of 2023 and that he didn’t even want to look for a new roster. Instead, he will be prioritizing time off to “reflect on what’s gone wrong, and hopefully also to re-find [his] joy in playing.”
dotesports.com
Overwatch League 2023 offseason trade tracker
After the final pieces of confetti fell from the Dallas Fuel’s first franchise championship win, and the most competitive Grand Finals in Overwatch League history, the annual offseason bloodbath began. Welcome to Overwatch League “rostermania,” 2023 edition. In the months after the Grand Finals, teams make difficult...
dotesports.com
Sixth player: All IEM Rio CS:GO Major semifinalists have 1 thing in common
Brazilian or not, every team that was supported by the crowd in the IEM Rio Major quarterfinals have gone through to the semifinals. The crowd cheered for Outsiders and Heroic in the first day of the Champions Stage yesterday, Nov. 10, and they defeated Fnatic and Team Spirit, respectively. Today, in the second pair of quarterfinals, MOUZ overcame Cloud9, and FURIA reverse swept Natus Vincere.
dotesports.com
Bjergsen leaves Team Liquid after one season with organization
Team Liquid has parted ways with veteran League of Legends mid laner Bjergsen after one season with the team, the organization announced today. Bjergsen, who retired from professional play after the 2020 season, returned to the LCS stage to play for Team Liquid in 2022. The franchise built a “super team” around Bjergsen in hopes of qualifying for and making a potentially deep run at the World Championship, but Liquid failed to qualify for the event.
dotesports.com
Jezu and Ragner will reportedly play for LFL’s Team GO in 2023
The League of Legends preseason has yet to come but roster changes are already in full swing. The 2023 LEC preseason has been spicier than ever with players like Jankos leaving G2 Esports and Rekkles reportedly returning to Fnatic. According to the latest report, SK Gaming’s bot laner Jean “Jezu” Massol and Filipe “Ranger” Brombilla de Barrios will spend the upcoming season in the LFL.
dotesports.com
From academy team to the Major: MOUZ progresses to IEM Rio 2022 semifinals
Cloud9’s CS:GO team has been eliminated from the IEM Rio Major 2022 playoffs and MOUZ will progress to the semifinals, where they’ll face off against Outsiders in a best-of-three to see who gets to take a shot at the $500,000 prize. The majority of the MOUZ squad came...
dotesports.com
Boston Uprising adds former Washington general manager PRE
It really doesn’t feel like an Overwatch League offseason if teams don’t play musical chairs with upper management positions. And this year, a few organizations are starting early. The Boston Uprising announced today that Aaron “PRE” Heckman, former general manager of the Washington Justice, will be joining the...
dotesports.com
How good was Doublelift when he retired? Better than you remember
Doublelift is reportedly just a few steps away from returning to the LCS stage. After two seasons away from professional League of Legends, the 29-year-old cornerstone player is in talks with LCS teams ahead of the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. And while two years away from the game...
dotesports.com
All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Rio Major semifinals
The Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 10 with the first pair of quarterfinals. The eight teams that made the Champions Stage have been placed in a single-elimination playoff bracket, meaning that they can’t lose anymore or they’ll be knocked out of the $1.25 million event. Unlike the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage, the playoff matches will be played at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, an arena that has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
dotesports.com
Two thumbs up: Heretics reportedly reach agreement with Japanese mainstay Evi for 2023 LEC season
Team Heretics is reportedly set to make a splash in their debut LEC split by reaching a verbal agreement with a minor region mainstay in DetonatioN FocusMe top laner Evi. After playing the entirety of his eight-year career in Japan, Evi will head to a major region for the first time in 2023, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.
dotesports.com
Nemesis breaks down his top 3 teams for LEC 2023
The offseason in League of Legends still hasn’t officially started, but it’s already drama-ridden chaos. Despite all of this, we have heard rumors of what LEC rosters look like. During his recent stream, Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek broke down his top three LEC teams based on their current state.
dotesports.com
MTG Jumpstart 2022 release and spoiler season dates
Wizards of the Coast has designed a full Jumpstart 2022 set, containing new Magic: The Gathering cards and reprints that will drop in time for the holidays. Since the launch of Jumpstart in 2020, WotC has improved upon the overall design while also including mini-versions of it with each Standard-legal set release. Unlike the Standard Jumpstart booster packs, the full set will contain a total of 46 themes across 121 pack variations. The Jumpstart 2022 set will have two pack versions for each Rare theme, along with Mythic themes that are only represented once.
dotesports.com
IiTzThieves: 100 Thieves adds multi-game FPS superstar to its roster of content creators
It seemed like it was only a matter of time before iiTzTimmy found a home with an org. And today, it was made official. The multi-game streamer has joined 100 Thieves, Timmy announced. Timmy had previously teased a big announcement of some kind on his account, with a video of...
dotesports.com
Best Genji counters in Overwatch 2
Genji has always been one of Overwatch’s most annoying heroes. In the first game, his high mobility, powerful ultimate, and ability to deflect incoming projectiles made him difficult to fight against, especially in the higher ranks of play. Slower heroes like Zenyatta and Ana stood no chance against him. In fact, having a Genji as your ally while playing Zenyatta or Ana was also troublesome since he was as difficult to hit with friendly shots as with enemy projectiles.
dotesports.com
Is Stewie2k eyeing an NA VCT Challengers run in 2023?
When one of North American CS:GO’s greats in Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip stepped back from competition this past summer, many anticipated that he would spend some more time playing VALORANT after stepping into full-time content creation. Since this transition, Stewie has gone all in on VALORANT, leaving behind...
dotesports.com
San Francisco Shock drops 4 key players
The Overwatch League offseason takes no prisoners when it comes to roster changes. Even one of the league’s most successful teams throughout the 2022 season hasn’t been spared from wide-scale changes. In a surprise move considering the team’s second-place finish in the 2022 Grand Finals, the San Francisco...
dotesports.com
TSM parts ways with entire LCS Academy roster days after announcement of NA Challengers League
The upcoming year of professional League of Legends in North America bodes well for the growth of talent thanks to the debut of the North American Challengers League. But one major organization is entering 2023 with uncertainties in regard to its development plans, rebuilding its entire roster from the ground up.
dotesports.com
Jankos explains why Rekkles and Wunder might not work on the same League team again
Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen and Martin “Rekkles” Larsson might spend the upcoming season 13 fighting under the same banner—the Fnatic banner. These two Martins played in 2021 together as a part of the main G2 Esports League of Legends team who failed to find success during the regular split. Hearing the news that Rekkles is reportedly joining Fnatic and he might play alongside Wunder once again, Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski explained why these two players might not work on the same team again.
dotesports.com
‘It’s not like this type of stuff hasn’t happened before’: Broxah pulls back curtain on LEC teams blocking transfers
Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, former Fnatic and Team Liquid jungler, has joined the discussion about contract jail in League of Legends esports. Referring to Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski in a recent stream, Broxah said he’s aware of multiple situations where a player was keen on joining a different team but was blocked from thanks to their contract.
