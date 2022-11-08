Read full article on original website
News On 6
Watch: City Of Tulsa Launching New 'City Hall On The Go' Pilot Program
The City of Tulsa is launching its 'City Hall on the Go' pilot program on Wednesday. The program is a national model that brings City Hall services to under-served neighborhoods. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to discuss the new program.
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Department Mourning Death Of Captain
Tulsa firefighters are grieving the loss of one of their own. Captain Josh Rutledge died Friday morning, firefighters said. Chief Michael Baker said the department is "devastated by the unexpected loss," and that Rutledge's dedication was unrivaled. Captain Rutledge leaves behind his wife, four children, and one grandchild.
KTUL
Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery
The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Warming centers in Tulsa prepare for busy nights during major cold front
TULSA, Okla. — The drastic drop in temperatures is a concern to those working to keep families and adults experiencing homelessness safe. The cold weather can be dangerous if you don’t have shelter from the elements. Back on Oct. 20, 2022 Fox23 reported on the discovery of a...
Tulsa Remote Member Gets Reconnected With The Community
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa remote program recently announced that it has reached 2,000 members making it one of the largest remote work programs in the country. Samuel Kurtz who was born and raised in Tulsa and is now back as a member of the Tulsa Remote program joined News On 6 to highlight how the program has helped him get connected in the Tulsa community.
News On 6
Sapulpa Police Urge Residents To Stay Alert Amid The Holiday Season
The holiday season has arrived which means more people are spending time out shopping, and police say that can lead to an increase in crime. The Sapulpa Police Department says it wants the public to be more active in protecting themselves. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday...
News On 6
Miller Declared Winner As Tulsa District 5 Results Set To Be Certified; Arthrell Plans Irregularity Complaint
Election Board officials have tabulated in-person provisional ballots cast in the 2022 District 5 City Council race and the results show candidate Grant Miller leading by 27 votes. The votes will be certified at 5 p.m. on Friday with Miller declared the winner, but opposing candidate Mykey Arthrell has filed...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Child hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
News On 6
Part Of Highway 51 To Becomes Boone Pickens Memorial Highway
Part of Highway 51 in the Stillwater area is being dedicated in honor of longtime OSU booster T Boone Pickens. In the past session, the legislature approved naming the highway between Country Club Road and Karsten Creek Road as the "Boone Pickens Memorial Highway." During his life, Pickens gave away more than a billion dollars to various causes half of that benefitting Oklahoma State University.
kjrh.com
Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record
VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Holds Veterans Day Celebration
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will be celebrating Veterans Day a little early on Thursday. The celebration will take place at the VA Medical Center in Muskogee and at the Outpatient Clinic in Bixby. Both locations will start the celebrations at 10 a.m., with staff and officials handing...
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Three additional sets of human remains pulled from Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. — Excavations continued at Oaklawn Cemetery Tuesday. Three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to an on-site osteology lab for additional processing and research. Last week, 17 adult graves were exhumed from the cemetery. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
I’m Trying to Figure Out How These Two Stole $1,200 Worth of Stuff from a Dollar General in Oklahoma
A lot of people sleep on Dollar General. I'm telling you, if you need to grab something quick and get it cheap. Check out Dollar General. I hate walking through some of those big box stores for one damn thing. Let me get in and get out quick. Well it looks like some folks tried to use the old five finger discount at a Dollar General in Tulsa.
