Fire at Dickeyville Motel, 2 Families Displaced
At least two families are without a home following a fire at a motel in Grant County motel Wednesday. The fire occurred at the Wisconsin Wood Inn in Dickeyville around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a report, one of the families said they lost everything in one of the apartments attached to the motel. The Dickeyville Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the fire Wednesday morning on Main Street in Dickeyville. A witness said she could see smoke coming from the vents towards the attic area of the main hotel. Officials have not reported any injuries from the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross has started helping residents with housing and other essentials.
Memorial Dedication at UWP on Friday
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville will dedicate a new Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day, this Friday, November 11th. The memorial will honor 12 UW-Platteville students and alumni who were killed in action in the Vietnam War. The dedication ceremony is open to the public and will take place on the UW-Platteville main campus at 10 a.m. at the flagpoles in front of Ullsvik Hall. In the case of bad weather, it will be held in Velzy Commons, Ullsvik Hall.
How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois
You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
Fire Forces Closure of Green County Bridge
Authorities in Green County say they are investigating a fire on a bridge on the Badger State Recreation trail in Monroe as an arson. According to a report, dispatchers in Green County received a 911 call at 2:30am on Thursday from someone reporting the fire at the bridge, which passes over Round Grove Road. By the time Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Monroe Rural Fire Department, Juda Fire Department and Monticello Fire Department got to the bridge, it was engulfed in flames. Crews were eventually able to put out the fire on the wooden bridge, but extensive damage was done, leaving the bridge unstable. The bridge had to be closed in July when a bucket truck driver, 31 year old Todd Richard of Lancaster, was driving on the road and had the bucket too high and crashed into the bridge.
Winter Parking to Take Effect November 15th
Winter Parking Enforcement will begin Monday, November 15th at 2:00 AM in Platteville. As a reminder, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2:00 am to 6:00 am. Plan on parking on streets which have even house numbers on even days of the month and odd numbers on odd days of the month. Remember to check the street signs in your area before parking to make sure you are parking where permitted this winter.
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
Georgia Residents Arrested in Dubuque For Check Fraud
Police say two Georgia residents used a computer to create fraudulent checks and paid people to try to cash them in Dubuque. 27 year old Traveon Reese of Atlanta, and 19 year old Jadah Johnson of Decatur, Georgia were arrested at Wednesday in the area of West Fourth and Main streets on charges of second-degree theft and forgery. Johnson also was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
City of Platteville and Family Advocates Disagree on Payments
Platteville City Council members and Family Advocates staff and supporters got together Tuesday to discuss the $12,405 yearly stipulation currently listed in a drafted development agreement for the organization’s new shelter to be built on Eastside Road. That amount would be adjusted each year for inflation, but a report says little progress was made in reaching an agreement. City officials say the payment is necessary to offset some of the costs associated with taking the 3-acre property off the tax roll since nonprofits do not have to pay property taxes. Opponents of the payment say it will put further financial strain on an essential community service that already relies on donations and grants to fund its operations. In the past, the City of Platteville has received payments in lieu of taxes from certain faith organizations and nonprofit housing developments. Family Advocates does not currently make any similar payments on its existing Platteville properties and supporters oppose the payment in lieu of taxes. Options include lowering the payment amount, only requiring it for a certain number or years or reducing the amount if the organization sells one of its other buildings, thus returning it to the tax roll. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel say discussions will continue between the city and Family Advocates to see if a compromise can be found.
Woman Indicted For Intent To Distribute Meth in Southwest Wisconsin
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin has indicted a woman from California for a charge of attempting to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute to numerous people in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and Richland Counties. In early 2022, investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified 49 year old Heather Carter of Santa Monica, California as a person transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to Southwest Wisconsin. The charges against Carter are the result of an investigation by the Crawford and Vernon County Sheriffs’ Offices, Coon Valley Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and several other agencies. A search warrant was executed at a residence in the Village of Coon Valley where Carter was taken into custody on September 23rd. If convicted, Carter faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault on Police Officer
Police arrested 23 year old Maya George of Dubuque on Wednesday in Durango on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and operating while intoxicated. According to a report, George assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brett Epping.
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque man wanted for two counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago yesterday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. Tavon Demarcus Baylock, 23, is a suspect in a shooting, which occurred near a daycare center in Dubuque, Iowa on June 23, 2022. Baylock was wanted...
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
Fugitive Wanted for Dubuque, IA Murder Arrested Monday in Chicago, IL
U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago on Monday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Bayloc is a suspect in a shooting near a daycare center in Dubuque in June of this year. Baylock is wanted on several charges including two counts...
Missing Dubuque man found dead
President Joe Biden spoke to representatives from around the world at the U.N. Climate Change Conference Friday. Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S. service members. Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Northern...
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Fatal Crash, Swinging a Hatchet
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents. 33 year old Branden Authement previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to a fatal crash that killed 54 year old Nancy Meisenburg on December 5, 2021. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. In October 2021, Authement got into an argument with his then-girlfriend, 33 year old Audrey Clancy. After Clancy left the residence, Authement grabbed a hatchet that was part of a knife collection on a wall and began to swing it at 40 year old Will Thomas Jr., cutting his mouth. Authement was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.
One Person Injured as Vehicle Backs Into a Building
Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque during which a vehicle backed into a building. 83 year old Dorothy Schwendinger of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jackson and East 19th streets at about 2:30pm Tuesday. A report says Schwendinger was eastbound on 19th and stopped at the stop sign, then entered the intersection and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 66 year old Michael Leatherwood of Dubuque that was traveling north on Jackson. Schwendinger then backed out of the intersection, and her vehicle struck a building, causing $1,000 worth of damage to the building. Schwendinger was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. Leatherwood was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and no valid driver’s license.
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
