Platteville City Council members and Family Advocates staff and supporters got together Tuesday to discuss the $12,405 yearly stipulation currently listed in a drafted development agreement for the organization’s new shelter to be built on Eastside Road. That amount would be adjusted each year for inflation, but a report says little progress was made in reaching an agreement. City officials say the payment is necessary to offset some of the costs associated with taking the 3-acre property off the tax roll since nonprofits do not have to pay property taxes. Opponents of the payment say it will put further financial strain on an essential community service that already relies on donations and grants to fund its operations. In the past, the City of Platteville has received payments in lieu of taxes from certain faith organizations and nonprofit housing developments. Family Advocates does not currently make any similar payments on its existing Platteville properties and supporters oppose the payment in lieu of taxes. Options include lowering the payment amount, only requiring it for a certain number or years or reducing the amount if the organization sells one of its other buildings, thus returning it to the tax roll. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel say discussions will continue between the city and Family Advocates to see if a compromise can be found.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO