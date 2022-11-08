CBS News projects, as of Saturday night, that House Republicans will win a minimum of 214 seats and Democrats will win at least 210 seats in the 2022 midterm elections. Republicans are still in position to reach the 218 seats necessary to take control of the House, but the size of their potential majority is looking increasingly slim. Toss-up races have been breaking in favor of Democrats. In one case, on Saturday night, CBS News projected that in Washington, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated incumbent GOP Rep. Joe Kent in the 3rd District, a seat Republicans were favored to hold.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO