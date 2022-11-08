ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS News

Republicans still in position to win House majority, but it's looking like an increasingly slim one

CBS News projects, as of Saturday night, that House Republicans will win a minimum of 214 seats and Democrats will win at least 210 seats in the 2022 midterm elections. Republicans are still in position to reach the 218 seats necessary to take control of the House, but the size of their potential majority is looking increasingly slim. Toss-up races have been breaking in favor of Democrats. In one case, on Saturday night, CBS News projected that in Washington, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated incumbent GOP Rep. Joe Kent in the 3rd District, a seat Republicans were favored to hold.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Top Republican on House Oversight Committee says he's ready to subpoena Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says Republicans are prepared to subpoena Hunter Biden and records of his business dealings if and when they take control of the House. Comer, who is likely to chair the committee, said Republicans are going to "press forward with an investigation of the president of the United States" related to his son's business dealings.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Where the vote stands in key Senate races

Control over the Senate remains in play, with key races in Arizona and Nevada still undecided, while Georgia's Senate race is headed to a run-off in December. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses where the vote count stands.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Nov. 13, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Ashley Etienne, Joel Payne, Leslie Sanchez and Brendan Buck. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation: Five days after the 2022 election, control...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Trump intends to launch 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday despite pressure from allies to wait, sources say

Former President Donald Trump intends to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, not an exploratory committee or anything less, sources close to Trump say. The former president, who has said he'll make a "big" announcement Tuesday night, has been calling around and telling associates of his current plan. A senior adviser told CBS News that, in Trump's mind, it would look weak if he didn't launch his campaign and instead announced an exploratory committee.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

2022's confounding midterms, setting the stage for 2024

Here's where we are, as the midterm vote count drags on: the House is still in play (leaning Republican, just barely, according to CBS News estimates). Now that Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto has been projected to win in Nevada, and with Senator Mark Kelly's apparent victory in Arizona, the Democrats have likely held the Senate. If they win the December 6 run-off between Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia, they'll actually pick up a seat.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Face The Nation: Dunn, Etienne, Payne, Sanchez, Buck

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on how control of the Senate "hugely consequential" for Biden agenda; assessing the fallout from the 2022 midterm elections; and thanking those in the military for their service and sacrifice.
