Republicans still in position to win House majority, but it's looking like an increasingly slim one
CBS News projects, as of Saturday night, that House Republicans will win a minimum of 214 seats and Democrats will win at least 210 seats in the 2022 midterm elections. Republicans are still in position to reach the 218 seats necessary to take control of the House, but the size of their potential majority is looking increasingly slim. Toss-up races have been breaking in favor of Democrats. In one case, on Saturday night, CBS News projected that in Washington, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated incumbent GOP Rep. Joe Kent in the 3rd District, a seat Republicans were favored to hold.
2022 Nevada Senate race between Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt tightens
Nevada's Senate race remains tight, with Republican Adam Laxalt clinging to a small lead of under 1,000 votes over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Saturday morning, but a statement he released suggested he has some expectation she will surpass him. "Here is where we are — we are up...
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Friday, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 213 seats while Democrats are estimated to win at least 206 seats. In several of the outstanding races, Republicans are ahead.
U.S. extends temporary legal status of 337,000 immigrants through 2024 amid court battle
The Biden administration on Thursday said it would extend the deportation protections and work permits of an estimated 337,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Nepal and Honduras through the summer of 2024, preempting a court decision that could have led to their legal status expiring next year. The Department of...
Top Republican on House Oversight Committee says he's ready to subpoena Hunter Biden
Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says Republicans are prepared to subpoena Hunter Biden and records of his business dealings if and when they take control of the House. Comer, who is likely to chair the committee, said Republicans are going to "press forward with an investigation of the president of the United States" related to his son's business dealings.
2022 Arizona Senate race: Mark Kelly projected to defeat Blake Masters and win reelection
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat, has won reelection, defeating Trump-backed GOP challenger Blake Masters in the race for the state's Senate seat, CBS News projected. On Friday evening, Kelly was leading Masters by over 5 points, or about 123,000 votes, with 85% of the results in. Kelly defended his...
Democrats retain control of Senate with House still up for grabs
The Democrats will retain control of the Senate following a projected win in Nevada as Georgia's race heads for a runoff. Control of the House still leans Republican, but the majority looks to be slim as divisions arise within the party. Natalie Brand reports.
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
A federal judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan, which was already on hold after the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay last month. A conservative group called the Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit in federal court in Fort Worth...
Raskin says Trump "may destroy" the Republican Party
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland says Republicans need to decide "whether they're going to rid themselves of Donald Trump and his toxic influence on the party."
Where the vote stands in key Senate races
Control over the Senate remains in play, with key races in Arizona and Nevada still undecided, while Georgia's Senate race is headed to a run-off in December. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses where the vote count stands.
What happened in the midterm elections? Breaking down 2022's "election influencers"
Before the midterm elections, the contest had been framed — by the parties and voters alike — as concerns about economic forces set against concerns about rights and democracy. Those forces remained through Election Day, when our key groups of influencers really held sway. Here we unpack some...
Anita Dunn says control of the Senate "hugely consequential" for Biden agenda
Washington — Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to President Biden, said Sunday that Democrats' victory in the battle for control of the Senate in the midterm elections is "hugely consequential" for the success of Mr. Biden's agenda in his next two years in office. "He believes that at the...
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Nov. 13, 2022
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Ashley Etienne, Joel Payne, Leslie Sanchez and Brendan Buck. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation: Five days after the 2022 election, control...
Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 13
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," five days after the 2022 election, control of the House remains undecided, while Democrats keep their Senate majority. How will this midterm muddle change life for Americans?
Trump intends to launch 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday despite pressure from allies to wait, sources say
Former President Donald Trump intends to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, not an exploratory committee or anything less, sources close to Trump say. The former president, who has said he'll make a "big" announcement Tuesday night, has been calling around and telling associates of his current plan. A senior adviser told CBS News that, in Trump's mind, it would look weak if he didn't launch his campaign and instead announced an exploratory committee.
2022's confounding midterms, setting the stage for 2024
Here's where we are, as the midterm vote count drags on: the House is still in play (leaning Republican, just barely, according to CBS News estimates). Now that Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto has been projected to win in Nevada, and with Senator Mark Kelly's apparent victory in Arizona, the Democrats have likely held the Senate. If they win the December 6 run-off between Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia, they'll actually pick up a seat.
Biden accepts resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus
Washington — President Biden on Saturday accepted the resignation of his administration's Senate-confirmed Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, Chris Magnus, who had been asked to step down by Department of Homeland Security leaders frustrated with his leadership. In a brief resignation letter to Mr. Biden, Magnus, who had earned...
Cotton says he backs McConnell for GOP Senate leader
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas says he supports Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remaining the Republican leader in the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections.
Face The Nation: Dunn, Etienne, Payne, Sanchez, Buck
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on how control of the Senate "hugely consequential" for Biden agenda; assessing the fallout from the 2022 midterm elections; and thanking those in the military for their service and sacrifice.
