Five Takeaways From Cardinals' 27-17 Win Over Rams
The Arizona Cardinals were able to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 and are back in the NFC West divisional race.
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury, per Report
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 10 Performances
If your first first name is Justin, you should take a bow after Sunday’s performance. Plus, a future Hall of Fame cornerback seals the Vikings’ upset win over the Bills.
Analysis: Cardinals' win over Rams keeps their small playoff hopes alive — for now
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Unless you think the Cardinals can win six of their last seven games or at least five of their last seven, Sunday’s strange 27-17 victory here over the Rams at SoFi Stadium must be tempered with some serious reality. The only way the Cardinals can...
