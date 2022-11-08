ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Phoenix New Times

‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend

Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Have a dog-gone good time at Day of the Dog Festival in Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (The Day of the Dog Festival) -- It’s the social event of the year for dogs and their people! Celebrate the human-canine connection and have your dog blessed with a mark applied to their forehead. Dogs are also given flower garlands and offered food as part of the festival.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day

If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

18-year-old cat seeks loving home with Valley family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old cat is looking for a loving home with a special Valley family. Katie is over 70 years old in cat years and after the passing of her owner, she came to live to stay with the Arizona Animal Welfare League. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there’s no better time to welcome a loving, aging pet into your home if you’re up to the task.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Canal Convergence’ in Scottsdale binds love of art with an environmental message

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, thousands of Scottsdalians and Valley families visit “Canal Convergence,” which draws mesmerizing world-class sculptures and art installations to help bring an important message. As southwestern states, including Arizona, deal with historic, almost Biblical-like drought, water conservation groups and water utility providers...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands attend Phoenix Veterans Day Parade to honor military members

Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally. Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. Updated: 1 hour...
PHOENIX, AZ
98online.com

Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — November 2nd is a special day for a Chandler woman celebrating her 101st birthday. Born in 1921, she’s survived a lot. She lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor. “How do you feel, Ma?” asked Mary Flip’s daughter. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.
CHANDLER, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year

The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Holocaust exhibit tells stories of survival

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At 14 years old, the Nazis put Rise Stillman and her family on a train to die. “I can’t imagine how anyone would have the heart to take a small child; a child who committed no crimes, innocent, and gas them,” Stillman said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration

SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Taylor Swift adds 2nd show in Glendale as she announces more shows nationwide

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Swifties, rejoice! 17 more U.S. shows, including one in Glendale, have been added to the tour list for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”. Early Friday morning, Swift announced an additional show at State Farm Stadium for March 17, one day before she was originally slated to kick off her spring tour. Those two shows will have opening acts by Paramore and GAYLE. Arizona is the same place she started her “Reputation” tour. Other openers across the country include Haim, Phebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl and Red, Muna, and Owenn. She will wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Phoenix Events

With the holidays quickly approaching, many of the weekends over the next few months will be packed with travel, family, and festivities. But for the few calm days in between, Phoenix has plenty of food and drink events to celebrate close to home. So if this weekend feels like the calm before the holiday storm, here are five events to make the most of it.
PHOENIX, AZ
MomJunky

Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

