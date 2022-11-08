Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
Wife and colleagues grieve beloved Phoenix restaurant worker found dead in canal
Mourning the loss of a loved one, friend and colleague. A beloved worker at a Valley barbecue staple was found dead in a Phoenix canal.
AZFamily
Have a dog-gone good time at Day of the Dog Festival in Phoenix
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (The Day of the Dog Festival) -- It’s the social event of the year for dogs and their people! Celebrate the human-canine connection and have your dog blessed with a mark applied to their forehead. Dogs are also given flower garlands and offered food as part of the festival.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Friend of the Week: Handsome Filemon loves chewy treats, walks, dogs, humans
Filemon is named after a Latin comic book character. He is a 1-1/2-year-old Schnauzer-Yorkie blend and he weighs around 19 pounds. He was turned in by his previous family when they were no longer able to care for him. He has done well around adults and children. He has been...
AZFamily
Suzanne shares the secret for long, lasting makeup
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Take a few simple steps to prep your face for a luminous, clean, fresh look before you apply makeup. Sydney G. Salon | 4730 E Indian School Road #126 Phoenix, AZ 85018.
AZFamily
Veterans share stories as over 45K people show thanks at Phoenix Veterans Day parade
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Veterans Day, more than 45,000 people gathered in Phoenix on Friday morning to give thanks to those who fought to protect our freedom. Our Arizona’s Family news drone was over the Veterans Day parade, which featured ten floats, 15 marching bands, and more than 2,500 participants.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
AZFamily
18-year-old cat seeks loving home with Valley family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old cat is looking for a loving home with a special Valley family. Katie is over 70 years old in cat years and after the passing of her owner, she came to live to stay with the Arizona Animal Welfare League. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there’s no better time to welcome a loving, aging pet into your home if you’re up to the task.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
AZFamily
‘Canal Convergence’ in Scottsdale binds love of art with an environmental message
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, thousands of Scottsdalians and Valley families visit “Canal Convergence,” which draws mesmerizing world-class sculptures and art installations to help bring an important message. As southwestern states, including Arizona, deal with historic, almost Biblical-like drought, water conservation groups and water utility providers...
AZFamily
Thousands attend Phoenix Veterans Day Parade to honor military members
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally. Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. Updated: 1 hour...
98online.com
Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — November 2nd is a special day for a Chandler woman celebrating her 101st birthday. Born in 1921, she’s survived a lot. She lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor. “How do you feel, Ma?” asked Mary Flip’s daughter. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.
AZFamily
Through the Eyes of a Veteran: Arizona's Family photographer talks about his service
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man accused of shooting at officers forcibly arrested at Phoenix QT. (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE) Edited body-cam video released by Phoenix police shows two officers hitting and kicking the man in the head. Phoenix Holocaust exhibit tells stories of survival. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A new, immersive exhibit...
citysuntimes.com
Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
AZFamily
Phoenix Holocaust exhibit tells stories of survival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At 14 years old, the Nazis put Rise Stillman and her family on a train to die. “I can’t imagine how anyone would have the heart to take a small child; a child who committed no crimes, innocent, and gas them,” Stillman said.
AZFamily
Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally. Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. Updated: 5 hours...
AZFamily
Taylor Swift adds 2nd show in Glendale as she announces more shows nationwide
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Swifties, rejoice! 17 more U.S. shows, including one in Glendale, have been added to the tour list for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”. Early Friday morning, Swift announced an additional show at State Farm Stadium for March 17, one day before she was originally slated to kick off her spring tour. Those two shows will have opening acts by Paramore and GAYLE. Arizona is the same place she started her “Reputation” tour. Other openers across the country include Haim, Phebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl and Red, Muna, and Owenn. She will wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Phoenix Events
With the holidays quickly approaching, many of the weekends over the next few months will be packed with travel, family, and festivities. But for the few calm days in between, Phoenix has plenty of food and drink events to celebrate close to home. So if this weekend feels like the calm before the holiday storm, here are five events to make the most of it.
These poodles just survived a house fire in Phoenix. Now they are looking for a new home
PHOENIX — If you're looking to add a new furry member to your family, the Arizona Humane Society has some new friends for you to meet. The organization announced Wednesday that three poodles rescued from a recent Phoenix house fire are now available for adoption. On Oct. 22, Arizona...
Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
Comments / 1