Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-academy.org
FTX Allegedly Bankrupt As the Exchange Files for Bankruptcy Protections
The cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced today that they have filed for bankruptcy in the United States. This cryptocurrency exchange has been at the center of attention for the past week. The founder and former CEO of the exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, announced that he will follow the company until the end of this process. Moreover, he publicly confessed his support for John J. Ray III, the new CEO of FTX.
crypto-academy.org
FTX Used $10 Billion of Customer Funds to Support Alameda Research
Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading company, Alameda Research, owes his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, over $10 billion for taking out loans financed by deposits from FTX users. Frances Coppola, an economist, said that exchanges like FTX shouldn’t be investing their clients’ money. It shouldn’t be handling such assets in any way.
crypto-academy.org
Tether Freezes FTX’s USDT Holdings Following Request from Law Enforcement
In an abrupt turn of events, Tether said that it had frozen 46 million Tether (USDT) that belonged to FTX, the failing cryptocurrency exchange. According to a Tether spokesman, the Tether (USDT) freeze was implemented in response to a request from law enforcement. When CZ, the CEO of Binance, backed out of the purchase agreement, the FTX exchange is now facing bankruptcy. As time passes and doubt surrounding the Sam Bankman-Fried crypto conglomerate persists, cryptocurrency prices keep falling more.
crypto-academy.org
Why is Bitcoin Down Today?
The two past days have been a rollercoaster for the cryptocurrency market. Speculation, scandals, and dumps dominated the crypto sector. So many things happened today that most people affiliated with this market are having it hard to catch up. From the FTX balance sheet leak to Binance dumping the FTX token, the market has given us two days to be remembered. All of these things led to one thing, a huge crash. While we are used to seeing a volatile crypto market, most crypto enthusiasts believed that Bitcoin has already seen the bottom of this bear cycle. Well, we were wrong. Yesterday and the day before, $200 billion were taken out of the crypto market.
crypto-academy.org
Coinbase Confirmed It Has No Exposure To FTX
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., Coinbase, has stated that it is not exposed to FTX, which is still draining liquidity. Markets are in a state of shock following last week’s Binance and FTX saga, which has been dubbed the “year of crypto contagions” in 2022.
crypto-academy.org
Charles Hoskinson Claims that FTX Could be Among the Final Crypto Disasters
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), responded to the fall of FTX by speculating that it could be one of the final catastrophes to affect the virtual asset industry. Hoskinson stated at a webcast on November 9 that occurrences comparable to the FTX issue are becoming increasingly sophisticated since...
crypto-academy.org
Cryptocurrency Investors Require more Protection According to SEC Chair
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, stated that improved investor protection is required in light of the consequences of the collapse of FTX, the major cryptocurrency exchange. Speaking for CNBC, Gensler emphasized, “I think investors need better protection in this space,” as he went on to say that “this...
crypto-academy.org
Significant Bitcoin Dip As Market Reels From The FTX Repercussion
This is the first time since two years ago that the price of Bitcoin has fallen below $17,000. As the market was shocked by the news that one of the largest exchanges in the world, FTX, was reportedly insolvent, it has been a turbulent week for cryptocurrencies. Binance stated that...
crypto-academy.org
Justin Sun Announces The Plan To FTX Users To Get Back To Normality
Since Justin Sun, the CEO of Tron, said that a solution was being developed to allow users to “get back to normality,” he has emerged as the next potential rescuer of FTX. Without a capital infusion, Sam Bankman Fried’s firm might file for bankruptcy following the failure of Binance’s rescue attempt for FTX.
crypto-academy.org
A Member of the European Parliament Addresses the Lag in the Voting of MiCA
Stefan Berger thinks that the change in the date of the Plenary vote on the historic pan-European cryptocurrency policy, Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), February 2023 from what was originally set as the end of this year is due to a technical issue. A European Parliament Member, Stefan Berger in...
crypto-academy.org
El Salvador’s President Denies Having Stored Bitcoin On FTX
According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, El Salvador’s president, who previously admitted to buying Bitcoin while wearing just his underwear, today reassured citizens that the nation’s cryptocurrency holdings were secure and not on the failing exchange FTX. The CEO of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world said...
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up By 14% As CPI Decreases
After experiencing a drop similar to a monsoon earlier this week, the price of Bitcoin is now seeing a great comeback. Investors wonder whether a secure market bottom is in as the price rise. In order to predict BTC’s future movement, key levels have already been determined. Since breaking...
crypto-academy.org
Meta Lets Go 13% of Its Workforce
Meta has announced that it will lay off 11,000 employees or around 13% of its current workforce. Recently, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, was rumored to have its first massive workforce layoff to cut the costs of the company, as stated by the Wall Street Journal. Then, Meta announced that it will get rid of 11,000 employees. The layoff process has already started.
crypto-academy.org
What is Decentralized Gambling?
A new era of gambling is upon us with the rise of decentralized gambling. This type of gambling is based on the blockchain, a distributed ledger that is secure and transparent. Decentralized gambling is a form of online gambling that uses cryptocurrencies instead of traditional fiat currencies. Because of this, it is more secure and private than traditional online gambling.
crypto-academy.org
Oil Giant Shell To Bring Solutions For Bitcoin Mining
One of the largest energy companies, Shell, has agreed to sponsor Bitcoin magazine for two ongoing years in Bitcoin mining. As a result, Shell will be able to exhibit its revolutionary cooling techniques for the Bitcoin mining industry at the next Bitcoin Conference. Darin Gonzalez, Manager of Shell Lubricants’ US...
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
Sibi reports on climate change from India and South Asia sibi123sarasu@ap.org ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much, but it’s the result of seven years’ work. “This soil used to be as hard as a brick,” said 37-year-old Ramesh. “It’s now like a sponge. The soil is rich with the nutrients and life that’s needed for my crops to grow on time and in a healthy way.”
crypto-academy.org
Coinbase Fires Over 60 Employees
The crypto market is undergoing a bearish run, with the latest news circulating in the last few days. Amidst this “crypto winter,” a lot of cryptocurrency exchanges are undergoing a staff reduction. That being said, Coinbase is one of them. On Thursday, the Coinbase exchange said they would...
Comments / 0