The two past days have been a rollercoaster for the cryptocurrency market. Speculation, scandals, and dumps dominated the crypto sector. So many things happened today that most people affiliated with this market are having it hard to catch up. From the FTX balance sheet leak to Binance dumping the FTX token, the market has given us two days to be remembered. All of these things led to one thing, a huge crash. While we are used to seeing a volatile crypto market, most crypto enthusiasts believed that Bitcoin has already seen the bottom of this bear cycle. Well, we were wrong. Yesterday and the day before, $200 billion were taken out of the crypto market.

2 DAYS AGO