wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
wegotthiscovered.com
The spiteful Marvel movie made with the sole intention of never being released won’t stop ruffling feathers
WandaVision director Matt Shakman has a fairly easy task in front of him when it comes to making the best Fantastic Four movie yet, but only because the bar has been set very low. Tim Story’s 2005 blockbuster and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were about as bland...
Apparently Spider-Man's Classic Origin, Particularly The Spider Bite, Wasn't Even Discussed By Captain America: Civil War's Screenwriters
Captain America: Civil War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely didn’t delve into any aspect of Spider-Man’s origin, including the spider bite.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
Massive Marvel leak: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s entire plot revealed
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a plot leak from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But this time, it’s one of the biggest and most detailed Marvel leaks we’ve seen in a long time. The highly-anticipated film’s premiere is just over a week away. More importantly, critics already saw the movie during the Red Carpet premiere a few weeks ago. Also, we already saw the Wakanda Forever credits scene leak, so it was only a matter of time until the detailed plot got the same treatment.
Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’? Marvel Isn’t Sure Yet
You know how it goes: Marvel is as much about what is coming up in the ever-expanding future than it is about what is currently in release in theaters or streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t even in theaters yet and people already want to know: Is there going to be a Black Panther 3? And if so, when will it come out? These questions are compounded by the fact that the franchise has already lost its first star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 just before production on the sequel was to begin.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
theplaylist.net
Jason Momoa Is Excited About The Safran/Gunn Era Of DC Studios And Teases One Of His DCU “Dreams Come True” Is In The Future
It’s been just over a week since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-CEOs of the newly-branded DC Studios. No, there hasn’t been a tidal wave of shocking, fan-pleasing announcements. The Snyderverse is still dead. David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” director’s cut isn’t happening. And the CW is continuing to purge itself of DC superhero soap operas. But that doesn’t mean that Safran and Gunn aren’t planning things already. According to one of the biggest DCU stars, Jason Momoa, some dreams are going to come true, eventually.
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
ComicBook
Namor the Sub-Mariner Surfaces in New Marvel Comic Trade
As Namor the Sub-Mariner surfaces in the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is collecting classic Silver Age comics featuring Prince Namor. In Mighty Marvel Masterworks: Namor, the Sub-Mariner Vol. 1: The Quest Begins, on sale November 15th, Marvel visionary Stan Lee and artist Gene Colan send the half-human, half-Atlantean anti-hero to the depths of the Marvel Universe with his first feature stories in Tales to Astonish. (The double-feature book co-starred Giant-Man and the Hulk until issue #70, when Namor replaced the super-sized Avenger. The split book became The Incredible Hulk with issue #102 as Prince Namor went on to lead his own series in 1968's Sub-Mariner #1.)
The Russo Brothers Get Honest About When They'd Consider Doing Another Project With Marvel
The Russo brothers address if they would consider making another project with Marvel.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' reunites original cast, tackles emotional story
'You're just riveted and you have to go on this ride.' Lupita Nyong'o returns to the 'Black Panther' franchise, and says she feels movie fans will want to go on this new ride to 'Wakanda Forever.'
Collider
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
Does ‘Wakanda Forever’ Have Post-Credits Scenes?
This post does NOT contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’re not talking at all about what may or may not be in the movie’s post-credits scenes. We’re purely informing you whether there are any in the first place. So you’re good. Black Panther: Wakanda...
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty release date, cast, plot, and more
Everything you need to know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
