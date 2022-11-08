ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Ranks Low on List of Best Places to Go For Thanksgiving

If you're planning on traveling for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, whatever you don't travel to Missouri. St. Louis and Kansas City are ranked extremely low on places to visit for Thanksgiving. St. Louis comes in at 69 whereas Kansas City ranks 72. Why? Well according to Wallethub both rank low in Thanksgiving celebrations & traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, and weather. Now the weather is a bit of a stretch you can't predict weather and yes it might be chillier than Florida, but we've been lucky to have warm Thanksgiving.
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land in Illinois?

It may come as a surprise to you as to who (or what) owns the most land in Illinois, and now I was a little surprised. Owning roughly 38,000 acres of land The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, is the biggest land owner in Illinois. Not a billionaire, or big investors or a celebrity like you would think, but a church. You have to wonder how much land a church needs but with the temples they build I guess you would need some major land to make those grand temples like the one in Nauvoo, Illinois. In total there are about 118 congregations in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Illinois Becomes a Blue Island

Herb Trix's guest is Hannah Meisel, statehouse editor for Illinois Public Radio. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night

The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
ILLINOIS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill

An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
EVANSTON, IL
Q985

Body Parts Found In Illinois Over 5 Days In 4 Different Locations

Illinois Police are investigating a very gruesome murder in Chicago. Humans Are Capable Of Doing Horrific Acts Of Violence. When you think about it, humans are capable of doing some very horrific acts of violence to other people. To me, it's very disturbing. Each incident gets more and more disgusting. It's like a real-life horror movie.
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
bccolonels.com

Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting

“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
