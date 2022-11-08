ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department monitoring election in five Michigan cities

By DeJanay Booth
 3 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) - The Justice Department says it is monitoring 24 states to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.

In the state of Michigan, the department is monitoring the election in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac and Southfield.

For Election Day, the department says the monitors are personnel from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Offices. Officials from the Office of Personnel Management are also monitoring.

Federal officials say the Civil Rights Division enforces voting rights laws and will take complaints from the public nationwide for possible violations. Complaints can be submitted at civilrights.justice.gov or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Comments / 21

Victor Almager
3d ago

But wait...is the DOJ monitoring elections because state-party media says elections are not ever tampered with or stolen, right?

Reply
19
Twister
3d ago

Seems Like Mostly Black City's? What And Who Are They Looking For?🤔

Reply
10
