Detroit, MI

Video: Detroit police searching for carjacking suspects

By Jessica Stevenson
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for two suspects after a car-jacking was caught on camera in Detroit. Now, they're asking the community for help.

In a tweet, Detroit Police Department shared a video of an alleged car-jacking that happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. in the 12900 block of E. Outer Drive.

Police said the 21-year-old female victim was sitting in her car when she was approached by a male suspect who allegedly ordered her out of her blue 2020 Ford Fusion.

Another suspect, a female, then entered the vehicle before both fled. Police said the Ford Fusion was later recovered.

Police said there were no injuries.

They're asking anyone with information to call their Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

