Arizona State

kjzz.org

Ballot counting in Arizona continues as many races are still too close to call

After running through a vote-counting machine, an election worker gathers ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 10, 2022. As of Thursday night, there were more than half a million ballots left to count across Arizona, including roughly 320,000 in Maricopa County. And while the suspense of close races may be agonizing, the wait for votes to be counted is nothing out of the ordinary.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona

Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day. Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday. Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Key Arizona races yet to be called as of Thursday morning

Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mike Noble with OH Predictive...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Ballot rejected? How to check and what to do

PHOENIX — Was your ballot rejected?. It can happen for a variety of reasons including no signature or a questioned signature. And if you aren't signed up for ballot tracking, you might not know your ballot was rejected. First, check your ballot status through your local county elections website....
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races

After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates for statewide office increased their leads over their Republican opponents.  But results were far from final with more than 570,000 ballots in Arizona left to be counted, including some 330,000 uncounted ballots in Maricopa County. Republicans are […] The post Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Arizona vote count continues after Election Day stumbles

(NewsNation) — In Arizona, Election Day didn’t go as smoothly as many hoped and some races still hang in the balance. Problems with some voting machines resulted in misleading claims from some Republican politicians about election security and integrity. In the weeks leading up to the election, Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest.  And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied

MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’

PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MSNBC

Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals

Steve Kornacki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the new vote totals released from Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state, showing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly widening his lead over Trump-backed Blake Masters, how the update impacted the race for governor, and what to expect in the coming days as more votes come in.Nov. 11, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE

