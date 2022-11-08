Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspect arrested in Dollar General robberies
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man for the robberies of two Dollar Generals on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way. Kenneth Andrew Norville was arrested early Saturday morning, November 12. He is charged with three kidnapping charges and two robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.
whqr.org
Police and school officials try to quell rumors of 'multiple' missing Black men, students
Over the last week, a series of social media posts have suggested that a number — in some cases four, in others, eight — Black or other minority individuals had gone missing. Many posts suggested they were from the queer community, as well as suggesting they had all gone missing from the same area. Other posts suggested the missing people were all young, possibly all students.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent armed robbery. Per the report, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 2523 Castle Hayne Road following an apparent armed robbery. Authorities stated that at 8:47 p.m., the suspect entered the store and approached the counter.
WECT
EXCLUSIVE: Racist rants released of former WPD officers recorded on police cam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since several recordings of three former Wilmington Police Department officers revealed racism within the police department’s rank and file. And for more than two years they’ve been kept confidential. The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis...
WITN
Deputies looking for suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Pool Patios and Spas at 2965 Richlands Highway on October 17th. Deputies say the suspect was seen...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged Dollar General armed robbery suspect
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dollar General on Long Ridge Way Tuesday evening. The armed robbery took place just before 9:00 p.m., when the suspect entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
foxwilmington.com
Detention officer fired after allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was terminated from her job as a detention officer for Brunswick County after she was charged with misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration on November 6. Amelia Apple, a 21-year-old resident of Ash, joined the sheriff’s office in June of...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people. Per WPD’s Facebook, the department stated that it had been made aware of posts “referencing eight missing African-American males.” In response, they say that this is “false information.”
WNCT
SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting
Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved …. Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Marines...
WITN
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says the person killed in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting was an underage boy. The shooting happened after police chased a car down a busy Jacksonville street. Chief Mike Yaniero said just before 5:00 p.m., officers saw a car passing other vehicles...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington disabled veteran’s stolen adapted bike returned
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have a happy update to a story of a Wilmington disabled veteran who had his adapted bike stolen. Kevin Hebert’s bike was stolen last Saturday, but it has been returned by police. Riding his bike is one of Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for deadly 2018 stabbing
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison on Wednesday for a deadly 2018 stabbing at an apartment complex. 54-year-old Jonathan Dwight Southers entered an Alford guilty plea to Voluntary Manslaughter in New Hanover County Superior Court. Southers stabbed 56-year-old...
wcti12.com
New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
WITN
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police...
Centre Daily
Teen vanished from North Carolina six days ago. Now, police suspect foul play
A teenager was last seen in North Carolina six days ago — and now, police suspect foul play in her disappearance. Miyonna Jones, 16, was spotted along South 7th Street in Wilmington before she vanished early Nov. 1, according to the city’s police department. Almost one week later,...
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office adds new prosecutor role for violent gang cases
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office is adding a new position to help charge and convict violent gang members. The new prosecutor role to specifically handle gang-violence cases is being added after New Hanover County Commissioners approved a $117,000 grant for the DA’s office to add the position.
Comments / 1