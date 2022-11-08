NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A quarter-cent transportation sales tax on Tuesday’s ballot in New Hanover County failed to pass. According to New Hanover County, the tax would have helped expand trails and sidewalks, create safer intersections, modernize transit, and provide greater mobility for our community. The sales tax was planned to be 25 cents for every $100 spent in New Hanover County and not apply to items like fuel, prescriptions, and most groceries.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO