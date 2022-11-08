ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11

Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
bladenonline.com

Open letter on behalf of Bladen County Association of Educators

Greetings Mr. Jerome Purdie, On behalf of Bladen County Association of Educators, we are happy to inform you that we support your candidacy for the 2022 seat for Bladen County Board of Education. After reviewing your interview for endorsement, we are confident that you will support the students and staff...
Bladen Journal

Bladen County facilities to shine green lights next week

ELIZABETHTOWN — On the evening of Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13, Bladen County facilities will be bathed in green light to show appreciation and support for United States veterans. Bladen County is joining the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island council drives paid parking forward

In what amounted to a unanimous vote, Oak Island Town Council agreed during its Tuesday, November 8, meeting to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for companies to manage and charge for paid parking in beach areas. The decision came after more than a dozen residents and business owners protested...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County responds to quarter-cent transportation tax not passing

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A quarter-cent transportation sales tax on Tuesday’s ballot in New Hanover County failed to pass. According to New Hanover County, the tax would have helped expand trails and sidewalks, create safer intersections, modernize transit, and provide greater mobility for our community. The sales tax was planned to be 25 cents for every $100 spent in New Hanover County and not apply to items like fuel, prescriptions, and most groceries.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people. Per WPD’s Facebook, the department stated that it had been made aware of posts “referencing eight missing African-American males.” In response, they say that this is “false information.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy