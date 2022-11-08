Read full article on original website
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
Emma Roberts Reveals a Decadent "Tiramisu" Holiday Hair Update
Emma Roberts is serving hair dessert, which is what we all need. The star revealed her autumnal hair update in the most delicious tiramisu blonde shade, giving sheer holiday vibes. Showing off her bomb work, hairstylist Nikki Lee took to Instagram to post the vision captured of Robert’s new color....
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: What Your Opinion Says About You
Jennifer Aniston has been dragged by fans for nearly a decade regarding Brad Pitt‘s relationship with Angelina Jolie. Did he leave Aniston for Jolie? If so, why? Well, today, she set the record straight in an exclusive with Allure and fans have a lot to say. In her interview,...
Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC
Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
Rihanna's Favorite Part of the Day Is Seeing Her Baby's Morning Face
Rihanna has been a big fan of motherhood since welcoming her first child into the world and it’s something that she’s not kept quiet about, thankfully. The singer and businesswoman welcomed her son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky back in May, and in multiple interviews, she’s talked about how happy she is and how positive the experience has been so far. Speaking to ET recently, Rihanna talked about what an “amazing” and “happy” baby her son is, opening up about her favorite parts of the day with him.
Here's Everything We Know About Nicki Minaj's New Album
Nicki Minaj is gearing up for some new music, sharing some details about her fifth studio album in a recent interview. The musician, who is the latest star of i-D, sat down with City Girls‘ JT to talk about what she’s been up to lately. When asked about new music, the rapper responded that she’s working on her fifth studio album and that it is coming “soon.”
'Love Is Blind's Zanab Details Cole's Secret Abuse
Zanab of Netflix‘s dating show Love Is Blind, was easily a fan favorite, but for some reason, her fiancé Cole feigned disinterest. In several press interviews discussing the show, she spilled all the tea we suspected, and then some. This season, Cole and Zanab connected through the pod...
Khloé Kardashian Stars in Good American's New Diamond Life Campaign
Khloé Kardashian‘s inclusive denim brand, Good American, just launched its most glam collection ever, dubbed “Diamond Life.”. Taking cues from glittercore trends of the early aughts, the new collection plans to bring back sparkle in a big way, through adding crystal and diamanté embroidery to some of the brand’s most popular styles. Comprising sweatshirts, T-shirts, dresses, jumpsuits and blazers, the collection offers the perfect fusion of comfort and glam for the festive season.
Julia Fox Says Dating Ye Negatively Affected Her Career
Julia Fox recently opened up about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West, admitting that it negatively impacted her career. Appearing on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata podcast, the actor spilt the beans on her relationship with the controversial rapper. “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” she told Ratajkowski. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”
Levi's x UNDERCOVER Drop Defiant Fall 2022 Collection
Levi’s has teamed up with Japanese streetwear brand UNDERCOVER for a positively bold and edgy Fall 2022 collection filled with rebellious silhouettes outfitted in experimental fabrics. The collaboration features six items of apparel, which were made in Los Angeles, are created from Levi’s iconic denim MADE in USA as...
Givenchy Releases Spring 2023 Collection With (b).STROY
Luxury brand Givenchy has partnered with underground Atlanta-born and New York-based brand (b).STROY for a special Spring 2023 capsule collection. Bonding over a shared love of fashion and the belief that style should be accessible for all, Givenchy Creative Director Matthew Williams and design duo Brick Owens and Dieter Grams bring an experimental approach to streetwear and high fashion. The collection keeps the future of the industry at the forefront of both the brands’ and wearers’ minds as it utilizes innovative materials and champions inclusivity.
'Love Is Blind' Fans Slam Zanab Over "Cuties Story" and Ruthlessly Reject Her Apology
At the end of Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 3, Zanab opened up about alleged abuse from her former fiancee and show mate, Cole. However, after viewing the “Cuties Story” after the season finale, people are second-guessing her behavior. “I did not stand up there and say...
Flea Takes Center Stage for Stussy x Dries Van Noten's New Campaign
After A$AP Nast teased the collaboration earlier this month, we have been patiently waiting for Stussy and Dries Van Noten‘s collection and it’s finally here — almost. The Belgian fashion label and Southern California brand have joined forces to present a psychedelic offering that effortlessly merges their juxtaposing aesthetics.
Selena Gomez Put TikTok’s "Red Nail Theory" to the Test for Election Day
The 2022 midterm elections commenced on November 8, and Selena Gomez did her patriotic duty justice by casting her vote, showing off the most classic red manicure ever — meaning nothing but business. Gomez put TikTok‘s “red nail theory” to the test, hopefully luring in cisgendered men with her...
Drake Is Reportedly Working on a Chrome Hearts Collab
Drake, who is being sued alongside 21 Savage by Vogue publisher Condé Nast for making fake magazine covers, is reportedly working on a collaboration with Chrome Hearts. As reported by Page Six, the Canadian rapper recently visited New York City for a meeting with Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts. An insider noted that the two met at a small cocktail bar “to stay under the radar while chopping it up over potential deal points,” while another source shared that the two are “longtime friends” and a collaboration “wouldn’t be unusual” as “they’re super close.”
Hilary Duff Says Publishing Aaron Carter's Unfinished Memoir Is "Disgusting"
Hilary Duff recently spoke about the disgust she felt towards the publisher of Aaron Carter’s posthumous memoir, due to hit shelves next week. Her comments come following an exclusive excerpt of the unfinished autobiography, published by The Post. The excerpt claimed that Duff and Carter “lost [their] virginity to each other,” leading Duff to share her thoughts.
Every Red Flag Bartise Revealed on 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Bartise Bowden of Netflix‘s Love Is Blind first piqued our interest as the strangely emotionally mature 25-year-old, and quickly revealed that we overestimated him. On the quest for love, he fumbled — several times — so naturally, we have to break down every moment his show mate Nancy Rodriguez should’ve run for the hills.
Rihanna Has a Message for Fans Regarding New Music
Ever since Rihanna announced she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans have been wondering if that also means a new album is on the way. Well, the singer just cleared up any rumors by letting her Navy know that’s “not true,” unfortunately. “Super...
Louis Tomlinson Admits Harry Styles' Solo Success After One Direction Bothered Him at First
Ever since One Direction announced their hiatus in 2016, the remaining four members (Zayn Malik left the band in 2015) — Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne — decided to pursue solo careers. Though all singers have reached success in some way or another, Styles became the breakout star, which initially didn’t sit well with Tomlinson.
Allow Yoon Ahn's AMBUSH and Reese's Puffs to Take You to the Breakfastverse
Reese’s Puffs and AMBUSH teased the first instalment of their collaboration in early October and now, they’re taking things multiple steps further. Hoping to reimagine the future of breakfast, both in the metaverse and in real life, the next phase of the collaboration includes an immersive breakfast experience.
