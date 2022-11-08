ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingworth, CT

zip06.com

What's Up at Tweed Airport?

Save Our Shoreline (SOS) will hold a Community Conversation about the proposed Tweed Airport expansion plans and the impacts on the well-being of the shoreline and the health of its residents is set for Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library,146 Thimble Islands Rd, Stony Creek. The community conversation is being hosted by Stony Creek Association.
WTNH

Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter plans to expand

(WTNH) — Combining animals and sustainability, News 8 sat down with Laura Burban, the director and an animal control officer at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. Burban noted how the animal shelter is an integral part of the Branford community, and also spoke about a new location opening up in the near future.
zip06.com

Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat

Voters from Connecticut's 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what's next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook.
zip06.com

Leaning Into the Positives: Candelora Earns 9th Consective Term in Hartford

Republican Vincent J. Candelora is leaning into the positives as he begins his 9th consecutive term as 86th District State Representative, following his unopposed run on Nov. 8 in the state elections. The district, redrawn in 2022, represents North Branford/Northford and sections of Guilford, Durham and now, northerly East Haven.
zip06.com

David L. Pooler

David L. "Dave" Pooler of Stony Creek, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Marianne Backus Pooler. Dave was born in New Haven, on Jan. 25, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Barbara Benedict Pooler.
Eyewitness News

Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street.
WTNH

2 displaced in Windham fire: Officials

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A trash can fire at a home in Windham damaged the house, leaving two people displaced on Tuesday, fire officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire at 88 West Ave. around 7:41 p.m. Officials said there was a trash can fire that extended to the exterior wall of a building.
zip06.com

Foundation Announces $50K in Funding for Essex Elementary

The Essex Elementary School Foundation (EESF), supported by the residents and community of Essex, approved over $50,000 for enrichment programs offered at Essex Elementary School (EES) that would otherwise not be available through traditional funding by the school system and budget. For the 2022-'23 school year, the approved programs and...
Eyewitness News

Light up Bristol blue

BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol. It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month...
darientimes.com

Here are the 2022 Middletown-area election results

Election results in Connecticut are starting to come in, and voters in the Middletown area had several state house and senate races on the ballot, as well as the 1st Congressional District. In addition to candidates on the ballot, abortion rights, education, inflation and crime were among some of the most talked about issues to be decided at the polls in Connecticut this year.
zip06.com

Helen V. Gasparrino Havens

Helen V. Gasparrino Havens, 99 years young, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Clifford Havens. Helen was born in New Haven on Sept. 25, 1923, and was the youngest of seven children to the late Emanuel and Maria Bove Gasparrino.
