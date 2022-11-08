Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
3 locations in southeast Connecticut to have wrong way driver detection installed
NEWINGTON, Conn — Construction to battle the rise in wrong-way crashes on Connecticut's limited access highways is happening on three ramps in the southeastern part of the state starting Thursday. This is part of the Connecticut Department of Transportation's $20 million project. Roadway ramp preparations for wrong-way detection system...
zip06.com
What’s Up at Tweed Airport?
Save Our Shoreline (SOS) will hold a Community Conversation about the proposed Tweed Airport expansion plans and the impacts on the well-being of the shoreline and the health of its residents is set for Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library,146 Thimble Islands Rd, Stony Creek. The community conversation is being hosted by Stony Creek Association.
Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter plans to expand
(WTNH) — Combining animals and sustainability, News 8 sat down with Laura Burban, the director and an animal control officer at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. Burban noted how the animal shelter is an integral part of the Branford community, and also spoke about a new location opening up in the near future. There’s also […]
zip06.com
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Residents can expect new real estate property assessments
You may have heard rumblings around town about an upcoming property revaluation process, so I wanted to use this month’s column to clarify what this means and give you more information on what to expect. Pursuant to Connecticut state law, each town is required to conduct a revaluation on...
zip06.com
Leaning Into the Positives: Candelora Earns 9th Consective Term in Hartford
Republican Vincent J. Candelora is leaning into the positives as he begins his 9th consecutive term as 86th District State Representative, following his unopposed run on Nov. 8 in the state elections. The district, redrawn in 2022, represents North Branford/Northford and sections of Guilford, Durham and now, northerly East Haven....
zip06.com
David L. Pooler
David L. “Dave” Pooler of Stony Creek, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Marianne Backus Pooler. Dave was born in New Haven, on Jan. 25, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Barbara Benedict Pooler. Dave...
Eyewitness News
Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street. No other information was immediately available at this time. Motorists should seek alternate...
2 displaced in Windham fire: Officials
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A trash can fire at a home in Windham damaged the house, leaving two people displaced on Tuesday, fire officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire at 88 West Ave. around 7:41 p.m. Officials said there was a trash can fire that extended to the exterior wall of a building and […]
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
Derby official’s role in Jan. 6 riots questioned
Derby's mayor dismissed news that alder Gino DiGiovanni Jr. entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but a nonpartisan group called it problematic.
zip06.com
Foundation Announces $50K in Funding for Essex Elementary
The Essex Elementary School Foundation (EESF), supported by the residents and community of Essex, approved over $50,000 for enrichment programs offered at Essex Elementary School (EES) that would otherwise not be available through traditional funding by the school system and budget. For the 2022-'23 school year, the approved programs and...
Eyewitness News
New Haven already taking steps to prepare for potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is already affecting parts of the Atlantic coast in Florida. You can see on the left, a building which collapsed in Daytona Beach and several main roads are already under water in Fort Lauderdale. While any potential impact in Connecticut would still...
Journal Inquirer
At 35 killings, the Hartford 2022 homicide count is highest in 19 years
HARTFORD — A fatally wounded man who collapsed on an apartment building porch Monday became the city’s 35th homicide victim of the year, eclipsing 2021 as the most deadly since 2003. Last year ended with 34 homicides, the most since a nursing home arson killed 16 in 2003.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule on the air here at I-95. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I...
Eyewitness News
Light up Bristol blue
BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol. It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Respond to Bassick High School in Bridgeport After Discharge of Pepper Spray
Emergency crews responded to Bassick High School in Bridgeport after reports of a discharge of pepper spray. Police said the building is being evacuated and several students are affected. They said the emergency command center received several calls around 8:15 a.m. about an accidental discharge of pepper spray at the...
darientimes.com
Here are the 2022 Middletown-area election results
Election results in Connecticut are starting to come in, and voters in the Middletown area had several state house and senate races on the ballot, as well as the 1st Congressional District. In addition to candidates on the ballot, abortion rights, education, inflation and crime were among some of the most talked about issues to be decided at the polls in Connecticut this year.
zip06.com
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens, 99 years young, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Clifford Havens. Helen was born in New Haven on Sept. 25, 1923, and was the youngest of seven children to the late Emanuel and Maria Bove Gasparrino.
Comments / 0