seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Went Out in a Micro Romper and Black Coat in New York City
Kylie Jenner wore one of the shortest rompers of fall today in New York City, pairing a tan sweater romper with a leather coat and black heels by Raf Simons. She accessorized with black round sunglasses and wore her dark hair in a side part. Jenner was in town for...
seventeen.com
Fans Think Pete Davidson Was Edited Out of 'The Kardashians' and Are "Absolutely Fuming"
This week's episode of The Kardashians devoted a lot of time to whether or not Kim Kardashian would be able to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the Met Gala—and viewers were taken inside her trip to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to try the gown on. This visit went down in the spring, and Kim was accompanied by both her hair stylist Chris Appleton, and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
seventeen.com
Megan Fox Rings in the Christmas Spirit with a Grinch Green Winter Coat
If the words "winter fashion" conjure up mental images of beige tones and black jackets, Megan Fox is here to prove that her cold-weather 'fits can be just as bright and cheery as the cotton candy looks she wore over the summer. 🍭. And if you're wondering just how vibrant...
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner's Cool Girl Cardigan Hack is Effortlessly Genius
There's no denying the KarJenners' impact on beauty, fashion, and pop culture since they first appeared on our screens in 2007. The A-List fam's youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, is the latest example of their ongoing efforts to keep us fed with outfit inspo. After making an appearance in archive Thierry Mugler at the CFDA Fashion Awards the night before, King Kylie stepped out on the New York City streets in style to prove that she still perches upon her fashion-forward throne with her latest casual ensemble.
seventeen.com
Millie Bobby Brown Says "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard Is a "Lousy Kisser"
When it comes to kissing, Millie Bobby Brown has made it clear that Finn Wolfhard, who plays her love interest Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, does not rate an "Eleven" out of 10. The Enola Holmes 2 heroine recently sat down with Vanity Fair to take part in their viral...
seventeen.com
Who is Rudy Mancuso? Everything We Know about Camila Mendes' Rumored Boyfriend
Calling all Riverdale stans — while you're waiting for the seventh (and final!) season of the CW show to drop, let's talk looooooove. Camila Mendes, who plays the ever-iconic Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, may have just subtly teased a brand-new relationship in her life and we're living for the soft launch. The actress, who most recently dated photographer Grayson Vaughan as well as co-star Charles Melton, posted a photo dump on Instagram with a couple of pics with a new man that raised some eyebrows.
Business Insider
I'm still at Twitter and have a front-row seat watching everything fall apart. At this point, I'm just trying to collect a paycheck.
A Twitter employee who didn't get laid off describes the "chaotic" events since Elon Musk's takeover: "The culture I loved has been set ablaze."
seventeen.com
Palace Staff Are Refusing to Give Details on Kate Middleton's Outfits
Thanks to the fact that she does dozens (hundreds?) of royal engagements per year, has good taste, a huge budget, and a personal stylist, a LOT of attention is paid to Kate Middleton's outfits. Like, there are entire Instagram accounts devoted to cataloguing what she wears. But the Palace just made it much harder for people to ID the Princess of Wales's looks thanks to a new rule: they'll no longer be sharing outfit details at public events.
seventeen.com
Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Next Album Ahead of Her Super Bowl Performance
Rihanna has made her return to music—but that doesn't mean she's releasing a new album anytime soon. In an interview with The Associated Press, the singer said she still needs to "get to work" on her ninth album, and for now, she is focusing on preparing for her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
