seventeen.com

Fans Think Pete Davidson Was Edited Out of 'The Kardashians' and Are "Absolutely Fuming"

This week's episode of The Kardashians devoted a lot of time to whether or not Kim Kardashian would be able to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the Met Gala—and viewers were taken inside her trip to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to try the gown on. This visit went down in the spring, and Kim was accompanied by both her hair stylist Chris Appleton, and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter

Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
seventeen.com

Megan Fox Rings in the Christmas Spirit with a Grinch Green Winter Coat

If the words "winter fashion" conjure up mental images of beige tones and black jackets, Megan Fox is here to prove that her cold-weather 'fits can be just as bright and cheery as the cotton candy looks she wore over the summer. 🍭. And if you're wondering just how vibrant...
seventeen.com

Kylie Jenner's Cool Girl Cardigan Hack is Effortlessly Genius

There's no denying the KarJenners' impact on beauty, fashion, and pop culture since they first appeared on our screens in 2007. The A-List fam's youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, is the latest example of their ongoing efforts to keep us fed with outfit inspo. After making an appearance in archive Thierry Mugler at the CFDA Fashion Awards the night before, King Kylie stepped out on the New York City streets in style to prove that she still perches upon her fashion-forward throne with her latest casual ensemble.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seventeen.com

Who is Rudy Mancuso? Everything We Know about Camila Mendes' Rumored Boyfriend

Calling all Riverdale stans — while you're waiting for the seventh (and final!) season of the CW show to drop, let's talk looooooove. Camila Mendes, who plays the ever-iconic Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, may have just subtly teased a brand-new relationship in her life and we're living for the soft launch. The actress, who most recently dated photographer Grayson Vaughan as well as co-star Charles Melton, posted a photo dump on Instagram with a couple of pics with a new man that raised some eyebrows.
seventeen.com

Palace Staff Are Refusing to Give Details on Kate Middleton's Outfits

Thanks to the fact that she does dozens (hundreds?) of royal engagements per year, has good taste, a huge budget, and a personal stylist, a LOT of attention is paid to Kate Middleton's outfits. Like, there are entire Instagram accounts devoted to cataloguing what she wears. But the Palace just made it much harder for people to ID the Princess of Wales's looks thanks to a new rule: they'll no longer be sharing outfit details at public events.
seventeen.com

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Next Album Ahead of Her Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna has made her return to music—but that doesn't mean she's releasing a new album anytime soon. In an interview with The Associated Press, the singer said she still needs to "get to work" on her ninth album, and for now, she is focusing on preparing for her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

