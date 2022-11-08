Read full article on original website
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
For many racing fans, the year is split into two halves: race season and silly season, with the latter holding them over with semi-informed speculation and left-field guesses until spring arrives. We've already had one big move, though; Pauline Ferrand Prévot, AKA the Champion of Everything in 2022, signed with Ineos Grenadiers in October, and rumour has it that there's another champion moving on from their current team...
YT Shows Off Erik Fedko's Custom Dirt Jump Bike for Crankworx Rotorua
Crankworx Rotorua, the final stop of the year, and a spectacle nonetheless. The venue on New Zealand’s north island plays host to the season finale. In just a few days’ time, we will see Erik Fedko take on the Slopestyle event. Throughout the Crankworx series, we’ve witnessed Fedko...
Video: Racing DH World Cups with a Broken Wrist? | Pinkbike Racing
Coming into the season injured was always going to mean Jackson's last year before the elite category was going to be tough. Harsh conditions, injuries, and crashes are all part of mountain biking but can Jackson show what he can do before the end of the season? Or is he going to run out of time before he gets up to speed?
Video: Anthony Messere Hits Jumps, Urban Lines & Fresh Trails in 'Speed to the Steeze Down Under'
Building on his comeback from Crankworx Whistler, Anthony Messere took to the start line at the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022 in Tropical North Queensland, Australia. A whistle-stop visit to Sydney beforehand, Anthony got to take in the local sights and hang out with fellow-frothers from Polygon...
Replay: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Check out all the action from the Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7 at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022. Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Downhill racing returns to Rotorua with wet and wild conditions. Check out the results below and see who mastered the mud. You can watch the replay here.
Details Announced for the 2022 Blue Diamond Enduro
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the 4th annual DVO Blue Diamond Enduro will take place on the beautiful trails of the Cottonwood Valley trail system in the Red Rock National Conservation Area (RRNCA). The RRNCA is located just outside of the picturesque town of Blue Diamond, Nevada. This Enduro is...
Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
To say Mother Nature has reigned supreme so far this week would be an understatement. Downhill racing at these levels is its own beast, and throw some of Rotorua's worst springtime weather at it, and you've got yourself a recipe for disaster, or entertainment depending on what way you look at it.
Sixpack Racing Launches 1st Ride Series Components for Kids
Sixpack is releasing our first line of bike components for kids, the 1st Ride series. The new parts differ not only in size and color from the portfolio for adults. We paid special attention to kids' ergonomics and needs, designing integrated safety features for optimum protection when biking. Five components...
