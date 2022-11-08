ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Happy 1st Year Anniversary Hard Rock Rockford ‘Opening Act’

It was one year ago today, that a celebration took place in Rockford. It was the official opening of "Hard Rock Rockford - Opening Act." KMK Media. I was there as Mayor Tom McNamara took the stage and officially welcomed Hard Rock to town. The music was loud, it was a party, but there was no Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick to be found...But he did send a video message that they played for the people in attendance. Rick always has a way with words.
Voter turnout dips in Rockford and Winnebago County

ROCKFORD — Voter turnout dipped in both the city and county compared to the last time voters here went to the polls for the midterms. Turnout inside the city of Rockford was less than 42%, compared to nearly 50% in the last midterm in 2018 and nearly 63% in the 2020 presidential election.
Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In Illinois?

Now that we've really moved closer to constantly frigid mornings, you're going to see more cars being warmed up each morning in Rockford area driveways. Every year at this time, you'll probably hear someone weigh in on the topic of letting the car idle in the driveway long enough to get the defroster and the heater working; is it okay to do that, or are you facing some trouble?
How Does Rockford Choose The Annual Stroll On State Christmas Tree?

'Tis the season! The gorgeous, enormous official Christmas tree has been selected for Rockford's Annual Stroll on State festival!. Every year since Stroll on State has been going on, I always end up working and can't enjoy the winter wonderland in downtown Rockford, Illinois. This year, I'll be participating in the parade and get to join in on all the festivities!
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
Jennifer Muraski elected Winnebago County coroner

Jennifer Muraski elected Winnebago County coroner

The woman running the Winnebago County coroner's office will lose her interim tag after being elected to the office in a special election Tuesday night.
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford

A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near a Local School

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 8-9, 2022

ROCHELLE — On Nov. 8 at 2:41 p.m. Karina Ortiz, 22, of Rockford was cited for speeding 43 m.p.h. in a 20-m.p.h. zone, suspended registration, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign. She was released on an I-Bond was given a Dec. 16 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 9...
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

