Read full article on original website
Related
Happy 1st Year Anniversary Hard Rock Rockford ‘Opening Act’
It was one year ago today, that a celebration took place in Rockford. It was the official opening of "Hard Rock Rockford - Opening Act." KMK Media. I was there as Mayor Tom McNamara took the stage and officially welcomed Hard Rock to town. The music was loud, it was a party, but there was no Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick to be found...But he did send a video message that they played for the people in attendance. Rick always has a way with words.
rockrivercurrent.com
Voter turnout dips in Rockford and Winnebago County
ROCKFORD — Voter turnout dipped in both the city and county compared to the last time voters here went to the polls for the midterms. Turnout inside the city of Rockford was less than 42%, compared to nearly 50% in the last midterm in 2018 and nearly 63% in the 2020 presidential election.
Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In Illinois?
Now that we've really moved closer to constantly frigid mornings, you're going to see more cars being warmed up each morning in Rockford area driveways. Every year at this time, you'll probably hear someone weigh in on the topic of letting the car idle in the driveway long enough to get the defroster and the heater working; is it okay to do that, or are you facing some trouble?
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
How Does Rockford Choose The Annual Stroll On State Christmas Tree?
'Tis the season! The gorgeous, enormous official Christmas tree has been selected for Rockford's Annual Stroll on State festival!. Every year since Stroll on State has been going on, I always end up working and can't enjoy the winter wonderland in downtown Rockford, Illinois. This year, I'll be participating in the parade and get to join in on all the festivities!
MyStateline.com
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
Best Illinois Holiday Experiences Will Happen This Month (November)
Growing up in Indiana, it was a tradition for our family to drive up every year and stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to marvel at the Christmas displays in the store windows. The magnificent lights and sounds during the holiday season is truly special and this month some of...
MyStateline.com
Jennifer Muraski elected Winnebago County coroner
The woman running the Winnebago County coroner's office will lose her interim tag after being elected to the office in a special election Tuesday night. The woman running the Winnebago County coroner's office will lose her interim tag after being elected to the office in a special election Tuesday night.
Two Wisconsin Men Arrested in Nebraska With 100lbs of Weed in a Nissan Maxima
Two guys from Madison, Wisc were in Nebraska...Maybe sight seeing, maybe visiting friends, maybe SELLING WEED? Yes, let's go with the last one...Anyway, they had 100lbs of weed in a Nissan Maxima. NOW. Chao Lee, and a passenger, Kou Yang, were pulled over on the interstate in Nebraska, for failing...
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
Illinois Restaurants Offering Free Meals and Special Deals for Veterans Day
Many restaurants and businesses throughout Illinois are offering special meals and deals for Veterans today, and although free food and special savings may never appropriately express our gratitude to the brave servicemen and women in our country, it's a great start. Rockford Area Restaurant Offering Special Veterans Day Deals. My...
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
Rockford ‘Motley Crue’ Fans, Do You Want Vince Neil Replaced on Tour? (Poll)
With Motley Crue back in the game, is it time for the band to find a replacement for vocalist Vince Neil? MetalAddicts. The Stadium Tour was a massive success...The "worldwide" version will kick off in 2023. There apparently will be some additional touring in the USA as well. Motley Crue...
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
Illinois is Getting LIT Thanks to Giant Letters You’ll See All Over this Holiday Season
Are you ready to see the city of Rocford fully LIT this holiday season?. There's just something extra special about seeing your name in lights and now there's a company in Rockford that can literally plaster your name in lights, three feet high!. Alpha Lit (you get it... alpha-bet...) is...
Rockford polling locations see issues arise on Election Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was Election Day across the nation. The day came with challenges for several Rockford area polling locations. Voters said that polls had been down throughout the day. One election worker at Grace United Methodist Church said that it was not just an issue that they were facing, as it was […]
Layered Ice Cream is Available in Illinois and It’s Absolutely Scrumptious
Because of my ice cream addiction, I'm on the hunt for a frozen treat on a daily basis, and when I find a new place that serves a dessert that comes "ala mode" then I'm all in to try it. I've tried ice cream in many different forms over the...
100fmrockford.com
Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near a Local School
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 8-9, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 8 at 2:41 p.m. Karina Ortiz, 22, of Rockford was cited for speeding 43 m.p.h. in a 20-m.p.h. zone, suspended registration, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign. She was released on an I-Bond was given a Dec. 16 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 9...
Q985
Rockford, IL
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0