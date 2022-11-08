A gas leak in Malibu has led to authorities closing parts of Pacific Coast Highway between Decker Canyon and Trancas Canyon.The gas leak is a result of a car crashing into a natural gas main on the 32640 block of PCH. The crash was reported around 6 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this moment. All lanes of PCH are shut down while authorities clean up the gas leak.

