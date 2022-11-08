Read full article on original website
Pedestrian dead on Hwy 101 after being struck by car
The incident happened on NB Hwy 101, between the Patterson and Fairview Avenue entrances. After being closed for several hours, all lanes are now open.
Noozhawk
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 101 in Goleta
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. At 1:48 a.m., a car, reportedly an Uber passenger vehicle, hit the male pedestrian in the northbound lanes about a quarter-mile south of Fairview Avenue, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Man Struck and Killed by Car While Crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday
A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara early Friday morning. The man was hit on the northbound side of the freeway by an Uber passenger vehicle near the Patterson Avenue freeway entrance around 1:50 a.m., according to a tweet by Scott Safechuck, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded the call involving a garage fire that broke out this morning. The post Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead
Various emergency response teams including Santa Barbara County Fire and Goleta Fire Departments were on the scene of a surfer rescue at Guadalupe Beach around 9:30 a.m. The post Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Traffic Collision at Highway 101 and 154 in Buellton
One person has died in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 101 at Highway 154 near Buellton Tuesday morning. At 6:19 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the scene just south of the Highway 154 offramp. Crews discovered a minivan had crashed off the roadway, rolled over, and landed...
Part of PCH in Malibu closed off after car crashes into gas main
A gas leak in Malibu has led to authorities closing parts of Pacific Coast Highway between Decker Canyon and Trancas Canyon.The gas leak is a result of a car crashing into a natural gas main on the 32640 block of PCH. The crash was reported around 6 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this moment. All lanes of PCH are shut down while authorities clean up the gas leak.
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Scanner Review: Tree Down & Pharmacy Break-in
I listen to the scanner off-and-on, sometimes I'm by my computer and will send a report but othertimes I'll keep a note and send it in later. Here are some items I heard from the storm and other things around town in case anyone is interested. 1. Large Oak Tree...
Santa Barbara Independent
Man Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping of Young Girl in Carpinteria
A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a young girl in an incident that took place Monday afternoon in Carpinteria, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. On Tuesday, staff at Carpinteria Middle School notified student resource deputy Bryan Dickey of an incident that occurred Monday...
Central Coast residents woke up to rainy driving conditions
Local authorities say the phrase of the day for drivers in rainy conditions should be to “slow down”.
kclu.org
New details released about head-on traffic accident which killed five people in Ventura County
Authorities have released new details about a tragic traffic collision on the South Coast which left five people dead. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday, on the Pacific Coast Highway between Point Mugu and Mugu Rock. A northbound car and a southbound SUV collided just north of Mugu Rock....
Santa Barbara Independent
Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn. less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns...
SLO County housing development could add 1,270 homes. Why are neighbors opposed to it?
“Is it a fit?” one neighbor asked. “That’s kind of the question you got to ask yourself.”
Santa Barbara Man arrested for attempted kidnapping
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Santa Barbara man for an attempted kidnapping that occurred earlier in the week.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Gaviota Tunnel
Traffic is backed up on Highway 101 in both directions due to a multi-vehicle collision near the Gaviota Tunnel. At 7:08 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and discovered several collisions. A male driver of a pickup truck sustained moderate injuries after it overturned in the northbound...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vehicle crashed into SLO County Elections Office as workers were counting ballots
While elections workers were counting ballots inside of the Clerk-Recorder’s Office on Tuesday night, two Hondas collided on the street outside — resulting in at least one crashing into a pillar connected to the building, SLO Police Department Lt. Jason Dickel said. At about 11 p.m., a Honda...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 30?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $608,385. The average price per square foot was $320.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
