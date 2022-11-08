ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buellton, CA

Noozhawk

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 101 in Goleta

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. At 1:48 a.m., a car, reportedly an Uber passenger vehicle, hit the male pedestrian in the northbound lanes about a quarter-mile south of Fairview Avenue, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Man Struck and Killed by Car While Crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara early Friday morning. The man was hit on the northbound side of the freeway by an Uber passenger vehicle near the Patterson Avenue freeway entrance around 1:50 a.m., according to a tweet by Scott Safechuck, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night

The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Traffic Collision at Highway 101 and 154 in Buellton

One person has died in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 101 at Highway 154 near Buellton Tuesday morning. At 6:19 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the scene just south of the Highway 154 offramp. Crews discovered a minivan had crashed off the roadway, rolled over, and landed...
BUELLTON, CA
CBS LA

Part of PCH in Malibu closed off after car crashes into gas main

A gas leak in Malibu has led to authorities closing parts of Pacific Coast Highway between Decker Canyon and Trancas Canyon.The gas leak is a result of a car crashing into a natural gas main on the 32640 block of PCH. The crash was reported around 6 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this moment. All lanes of PCH are shut down while authorities clean up the gas leak.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Scanner Review: Tree Down & Pharmacy Break-in

I listen to the scanner off-and-on, sometimes I'm by my computer and will send a report but othertimes I'll keep a note and send it in later. Here are some items I heard from the storm and other things around town in case anyone is interested. 1. Large Oak Tree...
Santa Barbara Independent

Man Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping of Young Girl in Carpinteria

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a young girl in an incident that took place Monday afternoon in Carpinteria, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. On Tuesday, staff at Carpinteria Middle School notified student resource deputy Bryan Dickey of an incident that occurred Monday...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn. less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Gaviota Tunnel

Traffic is backed up on Highway 101 in both directions due to a multi-vehicle collision near the Gaviota Tunnel. At 7:08 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and discovered several collisions. A male driver of a pickup truck sustained moderate injuries after it overturned in the northbound...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps

This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

