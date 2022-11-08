There’s only one question remaining on the Cowboys side of things. Will Ezekiel Elliott be cleared to play? The Dallas running back hyperextended his knee on a mid-air hit in Week 7’s game against the Detroit Lions. While Elliott finished the game, he was forced to sit out the team’s matchup with the Chicago Bears in Week 8, ahead of the team’s bye week. If Elliott does play, he will wear a supportive knee brace, but his status will be determined by Saturday’s work.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 29 MINUTES AGO