Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
Voter turnout in Travis County exceeded 50%
AUSTIN, Texas — The polls have closed and the ballots are being counted – and data shows voter turnout has hit a record high in Travis County. The Travis County Clerk has published the results regarding voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election, citing a total of 52.15% of registered voters went out to the polls to cast their vote.
9 out of 10 midterm races won by Democrats in Hays County
Democrats won all but one race in Hays County. They flipped several seats previously held by Republicans. But how did a county that was majority red turn blue?
Williamson County: 2022 General Election Results
The seat for county judge, the highest official in Williamson County, is up for grabs. The incumbent, Republican Bill Gravell, is running against Democrat Blane Conklin, a senior business analyst for the University of Texas System, and Libertarian Wes Benedict, an engineer. Two county commissioner court seats are also up...
Runoff elections attract few voters. Austinites have said they want to avoid them.
Undecided. That’s how several local races in Austin ended up Tuesday night. Unlike presidential or statewide elections, city races are often crowded, since candidates don't run with a certain party. None of the candidates in the races for mayor and three City Council seats received more than 50% of the total votes on Tuesday. Because no one clinched the majority, the top two candidates in each competition will head to a runoff election in December, as required by state law.
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
MAPS: How did each precinct vote in Austin’s city council elections?
KXAN analyzed precinct-level results in each district to determine where each candidates' support was strongest.
Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8
Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
Texas election: Patrick, Collier rematch for Lieutenant Governor
For the second time, candidates Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for lieutenant governor.
Austin's 2022 mayoral race headed to runoff
AUSTIN, Texas — With nearly 100 percent of precincts reporting—none of the candidates vying to be Austin’s next mayor received more than 50 percent of the vote. That means the race appears to be heading to a runoff. If the runoff is confirmed that means Celia Israel...
Which Austin bonds passed, failed during the November Election
AUSTIN, Texas — With the ballots cast and counted in the Nov. 8 election, voters in Austin city limits and Travis County were asked to vote “for” or “against” three bonds that totaled to more than $3 billion. Regardless of which bond residents chose to vote “for,” all three bonds would increase the tax rates in the area.
Election results show some turnover in Round Rock ISD board races
Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election.
I-35 Capital Project kicks off in south Austin; groups file lawsuit, demand project halts
In the near future, Interstate 35 through downtown Austin will undergo a complete transformation, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting in south Austin.
Early voting results point to Jane Hughson ahead for San Marcos mayor
Political signs adorned the San Marcos Library ahead of voting Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Incumbent Jane Hughson is leading in early results Nov. 8 for mayor of San Marcos ahead of challenger John Thomaides, a former San Marcos mayor. Early voting and absentee ballots released by Hays County show...
Republican Monica De La Cruz ahead in early voting results for 15th U.S. Congressional District
Monica De La Cruz leads the polls in early-voting ballots cast. (Community Impact staff) Republican Monica De La Cruz, who is running for the 15th U.S. Congressional District, is ahead in the early-voting results with 51,632 votes, which is 52.2% of the early voting ballots. Her opponent, Democrat Michelle Vallejo,...
Harper-Madison, Ellis reelected to Austin City Council; Districts 3, 5 and 9 heading to runoffs
If result charts do not appear, refresh the page. The dais at Austin City Hall will look different come January. A contest for mayor was at the top of the ballot for voters, but there were also five City Council seats up for grabs. Incumbent District 8 Council Member Paige...
Extended stretch of cold weather begins now
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Hill Country overnight and a more widespread warning is expected Saturday night, potentially even for Travis County.
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
Former teachers and educators swept the Austin ISD school board races
All five candidates elected to the Austin ISD board of trustees on Tuesday have worked in public education, and four are former district employees. The head of a union that represents AISD employees said the value of having trustees who used to be teachers and school employees cannot be overstated.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
