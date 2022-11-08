ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Voter turnout in Travis County exceeded 50%

AUSTIN, Texas — The polls have closed and the ballots are being counted – and data shows voter turnout has hit a record high in Travis County. The Travis County Clerk has published the results regarding voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election, citing a total of 52.15% of registered voters went out to the polls to cast their vote.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Williamson County: 2022 General Election Results

The seat for county judge, the highest official in Williamson County, is up for grabs. The incumbent, Republican Bill Gravell, is running against Democrat Blane Conklin, a senior business analyst for the University of Texas System, and Libertarian Wes Benedict, an engineer. Two county commissioner court seats are also up...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Runoff elections attract few voters. Austinites have said they want to avoid them.

Undecided. That’s how several local races in Austin ended up Tuesday night. Unlike presidential or statewide elections, city races are often crowded, since candidates don't run with a certain party. None of the candidates in the races for mayor and three City Council seats received more than 50% of the total votes on Tuesday. Because no one clinched the majority, the top two candidates in each competition will head to a runoff election in December, as required by state law.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8

Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's 2022 mayoral race headed to runoff

AUSTIN, Texas — With nearly 100 percent of precincts reporting—none of the candidates vying to be Austin’s next mayor received more than 50 percent of the vote. That means the race appears to be heading to a runoff. If the runoff is confirmed that means Celia Israel...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Which Austin bonds passed, failed during the November Election

AUSTIN, Texas — With the ballots cast and counted in the Nov. 8 election, voters in Austin city limits and Travis County were asked to vote “for” or “against” three bonds that totaled to more than $3 billion. Regardless of which bond residents chose to vote “for,” all three bonds would increase the tax rates in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Former teachers and educators swept the Austin ISD school board races

All five candidates elected to the Austin ISD board of trustees on Tuesday have worked in public education, and four are former district employees. The head of a union that represents AISD employees said the value of having trustees who used to be teachers and school employees cannot be overstated.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy