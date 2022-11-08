Undecided. That’s how several local races in Austin ended up Tuesday night. Unlike presidential or statewide elections, city races are often crowded, since candidates don't run with a certain party. None of the candidates in the races for mayor and three City Council seats received more than 50% of the total votes on Tuesday. Because no one clinched the majority, the top two candidates in each competition will head to a runoff election in December, as required by state law.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO