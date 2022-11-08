Read full article on original website
New date announced for Amy Grant’s Hattiesburg concert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg announced the rescheduled date for the Amy Grant concert. The new date will be on September 30, 2023. Grant’s management announced the postponement of her touring schedule in September 2022 to her needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in […]
ourmshome.com
Gingham Tree Honors Historic Dorsett Motel
Dorsett Motel is spotlighted as this year’s Gingham Tree print, painted by esteemed local artist Gina Havard Skinner. Located at 5135 Main Street, Dorsett Motel opened in 1964. It sits next door to the George County Times and across the street from Go Church. The motel was built on property formerly owned by George County Times founder Lucious Sellers.
athleticbusiness.com
Petal HS Powers Forward On New Turf, Shock Pad System
Petal, Miss. – “We want to put our kids in the best position to be successful,” says Petal High School Head Football Coach Allen Glenn. The attention to detail is what sets Petal apart. Pride and safety are on full display at the renovated multi-purpose field for the Petal Panthers. Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® synthetic turf system, with Ecotherm® infill, and Cushdrain® shock pad.
NOLA.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
New USM program aims to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is initiating a new, accelerated program to help combat the national nursing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring […]
New judges elected in southeast Mississippi, avoiding runoff
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of attorneys from Jackson County will soon sit on the bench overseeing cases in George, Greene and Jackson counties. Ashlee Cole, a family law attorney from Hurley, defeated incumbent Tanya Hasbrouck to become the new Chancery Court Judge for District 16, Place 2. Chancery Courts have jurisdiction over […]
WDAM-TV
USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt. “The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school
Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening. Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media...
Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
$1.6 million Scott Road rebuild celebrated as team effort in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Scott Road in George County is back open after major repairs from a joint city-county and state initiative. The $1.6 million project took seven years from when the county first pitched the project to the day J.E. Talley Construction from Pascagoula painted the last stripe at the end of the […]
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
WDAM-TV
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
Voters reject medical marijuana growth, sale in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County will still not allow medical marijuana businesses after voters signaled their disinterest Tuesday. Unofficial results show 52.3% of voters said no to allowing growing facilities, 52.1% were against cannabis sales in the county. George County supervisors previously voted to opt out of the state law signed in February […]
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff's Department arrests cocaine cowboy on I-59
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department interdiction and patrol deputies seized 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-59 last Friday night. JCSD’s Interdiction Unit initiated the traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to the deployment of JCSD K9 Leo and handler Sergeant Cody Pitts. K9 Leo indicated on the odor of illegal narcotics providing probable cause for a search.
impact601.com
Despite strong defensive effort, Heidelberg falls short in Round 2 of 2A playoffs
Heidelberg has fought all season on and off the field. Tonight, despite a valiant defensive effort, the Oilers came up short against a fast Philadelphia team to end their season in the second round of the 2A playoffs. “Our entire defensive staff worked hard all week. It was fun watching...
sm2media.com
Faculty Senate blindsided by USM statement on Volleyball Gym Welfare Scandal
Late last week there were new developments in the alleged welfare fraud scandal. USM released a statement announcing their intentions to use campus facilities “for the benefit of Mississippi families and individuals.” The Mississippi Department of Human Services, IHL President Tom Duff and USM’s Faculty Senate responded, all voicing concerns about the university’s handling of the scandal and plans for restitution.
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road. No injuries were reported on the scene. The sheriff’s office said...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. citizens vote for alcohol sales referendum
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Alcohol Sales Referendum passed according to unofficial results on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Those early results showed 11,722 citizens voted for the referendum with 4,393 voting against it. That means about 73% of voters were for the referendum and 27% were against it.
impact601.com
Laurel Council approves security contract, annual report and property matters
The Laurel City Council handled several annual matters during its business session this week. With a 6-0 vote (with Ward Two Councilman Kevin Kelly being absent), the group voted to adopt a resolution ordering a credit allowance be approved on a list of insolvent and delinquent taxpayers and business personal property taxes.
