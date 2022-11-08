As the Vanderpump Rules beauty posed in a fuchsia cutout dress, she shared what the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner said about her fierce ensemble. Just in case you missed it, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz have been heating up the headlines as of late. After Raquel was rumored to be “making out” with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August wedding, the Vanderpump Rules castmates neither confirmed nor denied the alleged hookup, with Raquel simply stating at BravoCon 2022, “Yeah, I’m single and I’m living my life.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO