Tom Schwartz Has Something to Say About Raquel Leviss’ Latest Look
As the Vanderpump Rules beauty posed in a fuchsia cutout dress, she shared what the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner said about her fierce ensemble. Just in case you missed it, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz have been heating up the headlines as of late. After Raquel was rumored to be “making out” with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August wedding, the Vanderpump Rules castmates neither confirmed nor denied the alleged hookup, with Raquel simply stating at BravoCon 2022, “Yeah, I’m single and I’m living my life.”
Go Inside Lindsay Hubbard and Whitney Rose’s “Perfect” Girls’ Night Out
The Summer House and RHOSLC Bravolebs embraced the full moon — and each other — in must-see Instagram photos. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose and Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard recently enjoyed a little moonlight madness together in NYC. As you can imagine, the duo also had some truly heavenly social media posts to match.
Everything We Know About Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson’s Relationship (So Far)
Bravo fans can’t stop talking about The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Winter House’s Luke Gulbranson, but can you blame them?! The two have been spotted together on several occasions ever since Ashley declared her interest in Luke on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and even when they’re not together, that doesn’t stop them from talking about each other.
Katie Maloney Did Something with Ocean for the First Time That Makes Lala’s “Heart So Full”
The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared picture proof of the milestone that will melt your heart. Auntie duty looks good on Katie Maloney. Sharing an adorable photo of her date with Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean, on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted she wasn’t the one who planned the outing.
Gia Giudice Reacts After Andy Cohen Pays Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic RHONJ Moments
Teresa Giudice's firstborn showed love to the WWHL host after he referenced a "Sad Song" lyric in an Instagram post with daughter Lucy. Andy Cohen is putting his own spin on a classic moment from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. On November 10, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host shared a photo of his six-and-a-half-month-old daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, on Instagram.
Tamra Judge Teases She “Made New Friends” on RHOC Season 17
Tamra teased that RHOC Season 17 is the “best season ever” and shared who surprised her “in a good way.”. Jill Zarin may have spoiled the news that Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17, but the West Coast ’Wife is now the one who is spilling the tea about the upcoming season.
Lisa Barlow’s RHOSLC Performance Is Now Real Housewives Canon
Where does Lisa Barlow’s choir audition song rank? Take a look back at these other Bravo performances to find out. We love that. Let’s face it, Lisa Barlow’s rendition of “Away in a Manger,” featured on the November 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, was elegant, iconic, and instantly classic. (She also just redefined the term hot mic, if you ask us.)
Did Whitney Rose Just Give a Subtle Update on Her Drama with Heather Gay?
Will the storm ever roll through for Bad Weather?!. Though Heather Gay and Whitney Rose (whom Lisa Barlow dubbed “Bad Weather” during the Season 1 reunion) were a united front during the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the cousins are not in a good place on Season 3. While Whitney claimed that Angie Harrington spread a rumor about Lisa at a basketball game during the group trip to Arizona, Heather said she didn’t remember hearing about it.
Whitney Rose Thinks Meredith & Seth Marks “Weren’t Cringe-y Enough” in the Bathtub
The RHOSLC skincare founder wanted more from her castmates’ sexy tub scene. On Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose, had a very steamy moment when they rubbed body paint on each other as a form of “love art.” So when Whitney recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy was eager to get her thoughts on another couple’s intimate encounter shown on the most recent episode of RHOSLC.
Joe Giudice Reunites with His Daughters for the Sweetest Reason
Teresa’s ex-husband shared why Gabriella's birthday celebration has been "years" in the making. Joe Giudice has a lot to be thankful for heading into the holiday season. Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband, who moved to the Bahamas full-time in 2021 to be “a lot closer” to his family following his 2019 release from prison, got to celebrate a few notable events with his four daughters when they paid him a visit in Nassau.
Find Out Which Below Deck Captain Would Love Andy Cohen to Be a Charter Guest
The captain also said the Southern Charm cast would have “a fantastic time” as his charter guests. Could Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen be hitting the high seas sometime soon? Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry Titheradge would like to think so. He revealed as much...
Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Jaw-Dropping Details About Her Dating History
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member spilled all sorts of tea during an interview with Laverne Cox. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais appeared on a recent episode of E!’s If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox and ended up getting candid about her personal life.
Here’s Why Tom Schwartz Wished Katie Maloney a Happy “Re-Birthday”
The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared the tribute alongside a photo of his ex and one of their dogs. Tom Schwartz may not be married to Katie Maloney anymore, but he still took the time to honor her special day on November 9. As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, the date holds a special significance for Katie as it marks the anniversary of the near-death accident that forever changed her life.
Madison LeCroy Opens Up About Her Recent “Really Bad Rosacea Flares” and Treatment
The Southern Charm cast member revealed the laser treatment she uses to target her skin concerns. Over the years, Madison LeCroy has been transparent about the various fitness and beauty routines that keep her glowing from the inside out. Recently, the Southern Charm cast member gave fans the details of a special laser treatment she’s been receiving to help with rosacea.
Has Tom Schwartz Met Katie Maloney’s New Man? Find Out His Answer
If breakup goals are a thing, Vanderpump Rules exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney might deserve an award. Katie revealed at last month’s BravoCon 2022 that she is “definitely” dating, and her ex-husband has already thrown his support behind her potential new romance. Though Schwartz has yet to meet his ex’s new man, he had nothing but positive things to say in a November 5 interview with Us Weekly.
We Have an Update on How Whitney Rose and Her Husband Are Doing Today After Sharing His Job Situation
After sharing details about the change in his career on Season 3, the RHOSLC cast member revealed how it has affected them. As viewers saw on the November 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose, shared a candid conversation about a recent change in his career and how he eventually was asked to leave his job at that time.
You Won’t Believe Why Porsha Williams and Crystal Kung Minkoff Recently Teamed Up
Get ready to see the RHOA and RHOBH ’Wives like you’ve never seen them before — literally. The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Crystal Kung Minkoff are entering a new kind of rat race. On Wednesday, November 9, Crystal reposted a clip of herself and Porsha as cartoon rodents in Disney+’s new series, Zootopia+.
Here’s What Happened When Raquel & Ariana Went to Schwartz & Sandy’s: “Shocker”
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss showed every delicious detail of a recent night at Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s new bar and restaurant. When Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new cocktail lounge and restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy's, finally opened to the public on November 2, the Vanderpump Rules business partners received an outpouring of love from so many Bravolebs.
Noelle Robinson’s Gorgeous Birthday Cake Is the Perfect Nod to Scorpio Season
Cynthia Bailey’s daughter celebrated her 23rd birthday with a stunning sparkly dessert. On October 7, Noelle Robinson wrote in an Instagram caption, “Scorpio season [is] quickly approaching and I feel myself energy loading up... [I’m] not 100% ready to be 23 but I have a few more weeks to come to terms with it.” Now that her birthday has officially arrived, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter is celebrating her special day in the sweetest way.
Will Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder Be Able to Move Past Their Drama on the Last Night Out?
Can Natalya and Kyle get along before Season 7 ends, or will their disagreements lead them rock the boat one last time?. Superyacht Home is getting ready to dock for the last time on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, but before the crew members leave the boat (and Malta!) behind, they'll commemorate the end of the season with a final night out.
