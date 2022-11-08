Read full article on original website
While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. “We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,”...
First-time voter: Local turns 18 on Nov. 8
JACKSON, Wyo. — It wasn’t his golden birthday but for Bode Welch, Nov. 8 was different than other years. Welch turned 18 on Nov. 8, allowing him to cast his first ballot in Teton County. Welch went down to the Teton County Weed and Pest Shop after school...
Liz Storer Retains Teton County’s House District 23 Seat For Democrats
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County voters elected Democrat Liz Storer over Republican Paul Vogelheim for House District 23 on Tuesday. With 100% of the votes returned, Storer beat Vogelheim by 163 votes, about 3.1% of the vote. “I’m really looking forward to working my...
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
No trailers on Teton Pass begins Nov. 15
WILSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, trailer restrictions go into effect on Teton Pass for the winter season. Trailers are banned from using The Pass until April 1. According to WYDOT, “any deviation from these requirements will increase the crash probability and threaten your life and the lives of other drivers on the pass.”
A first look at 3580 W Morley Dr, Teton Village
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
2022 General Election results are in
9:47 p.m.: Final unofficial results are in for Teton County. A total of 10,356 ballots were cast; 4,944 on election day, 1,678 mail-in absentees and 3,734 early voting absentees. Liz Storer took House District 23. 9:12 p.m.: Results for every polling place except Alta are available. Another 183 votes are...
D91 bond fails, D93 levy passes
The new Bonneville County Elections Office will be counting votes after the polls close at 8 p.m. The post D91 bond fails, D93 levy passes appeared first on Local News 8.
Star Valley towns approved for infrastructure assistance
◆ Alpine, Afton and Star Valley Ranch approved. Three Star Valley municipalities will move forward with public infrastructure projects following funding from the State Land and Investment Board Water and Sewer ARPA Grant Program. The Town of Star Valley Ranch was approved for $1.275,000 to replace the main water line...
WYDOT warns low visibility, Chain Law Level 1 in effect
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning drivers between Jackson and the Idaho State Line of hazardous driving conditions today, Nov.10. Drivers should expect reduced visibility. Chain Law Level 1 is in effect, meaning travel is restricted to vehicles with tire chains, adequate snow tires, or all-wheel drive.
Dog park reopens at Teton County Fairgrounds
JACKSON, Wyo. — The seasonal dog park located at the Teton County Fairgrounds has reopened for the winter season as an off-leash area announced the County today. In collaboration with PAWS of Jackson Hole, Parks & Rec has provided the chain link fence enclosure with double-doored entrances at the west end of the Fairgrounds on Snow King Avenue. The temporary dog park will remain open until May 1, 2023, weather depending.
Veterans Day closures, events
JACKSON, Wyo. — Tomorrow, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the legislation that created the federal holiday on June 1, 1954. From then on, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars. The holiday ties back to the end of World...
Roadhouse to acquire Melvin Brewing
JACKSON, Wyo. — Roadhouse Brewing Co. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Melvin Brewing and its operations, according to representatives from both brewing companies. “We’re buying Melvin Brewing Company,” Colby Cox, co-founder and CEO of Roadhouse Brewing Co., told Buckrail this morning. While closing of the...
Teton Pass: Crash, all lanes blocked, limited visibility
WILSON, Wyo. —Just after chain law level 1 had been issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT alerted travelers that all lanes are currently blocked between Jackson and Idaho state line at due to a crash milepost 10. Travelers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers...
SNAPPED: Snow begins to stack up in the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s a winter wonderland this morning in the Jackson Hole valley, as nearly a foot of snow arrived overnight; the first taste of a proper winter storm this season. Photos: Nick Sulzer // Buckrail. Related Posts.
Pre-order your poinsettias from Teton Habitat
JACKSON, Wyo. — Are you ready for the holidays? Support Teton Habitat by pre-ordering your poinsettias now! Each November, Teton Habitat ushers in the holiday season with a poinsettia sale. You can find our poinsettias at local businesses, Teton Area non-profit offices, and maybe even your neighbor’s windowsill! Proceeds from each plant will support Teton Habitat’s work to build truly affordable housing for local families.
Part of Moose-Wilson Road remains closed due to construction
MOOSE, Wyo. — According to Grand Teton National Park (GTNP), the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road, including the Granite Canyon Trailhead remains closed due to construction activities. The park plans to have the road and trailhead open for winter recreation on Dec. 16. The northern section of the...
Two injured in two-vehicle crash that partially shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on November 11, 2022, on westbound US Highway 26 at milepost 339.5 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver of a 2015 Kia Rio was westbound on US26. The driver of the Cobalt proceeded through the intersection and struck the Kia. The Kia drove off the right shoulder, struck a power pole, and the...
Bring your instrument and be part of the American Jazz music story
JACKSON, Wyo. — Do you play an instrument? Be a part of the story of American Jazz music as a musician with the Jazz Foundation of Jackson Hole!. The mission of the Jazz Foundation is to provide an outlet for musicians in the Jackson Hole area to experience Big Band Jazz and to nurture and promote the appreciation of Jazz in its many forms.
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
