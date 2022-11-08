RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — Town planners in Rib Mountain got a very early look at a proposal for what would be Wausau’s first Chick-Fil-A location off Rib Mountain Drive. Developers are eyeing the former Olson Carpet store for the location, which would require a re-zone to allow for drive-thru access. But that wasn’t the only thing that concerned members of the Plan Commission on Wednesday.

