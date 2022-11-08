ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida

Florida was battered by strong winds and hammering rain as Tropical Storm Nicole made its way to the US coast on Wednesday, 9 November.This footage shows the scene in Daytona Beach Shores where a building collapsed under the pressure of the gusts.The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.Officials also warned of heavy rainfall into Thursday across the Florida Peninsula, along with “dangerous storm surges” along the east coast of the state and coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaDemocrat Wes Moore makes history as Maryland’s first Black governor
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Approaching record-setting highs on Purple Monday

BALTIMORE-- This is not a normal November Monday for a couple reasons!First of all, it's a Purple Monday!Our Ravens will take on the Saints tonight in New Orleans and you can catch all the action right here on WJZ!Kick off is at 8:15 P.M.In addition to Monday Night Football, we reached a record-setting warmth, at 78 degrees!Highs today will be in the upper 70s.The previous record for the day is 77° which was set in 2020.We can't get used to these very mild temperatures though because a cold air mass settles in tonight.Temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 40s by Tuesday morning.Bundle up as you head to work and to the polls.Highs for our Election Day will be in the upper 50s.Most of the work week is dry and pretty bright.We should stay rain free until late in the day on Friday which is Veteran's Day.The showers should hold off for the different parades and events happening around town, but widespread wet weather will be with us through Saturday morning.1-2" of rain is possible. The moisture is associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole that's set to bring hazardous weather to Florida by mideweek. 
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine

Tropical Storm Nicole has sent floodwater gushing through coastal areas of Florida as strong winds and rain hammered the area. This video shows vehicles navigating pooling water in downtown St Augustine on the northeast coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, 9 November, as it progresses toward the US.Floridians were also warned of dangerous storm surges on Thursday, which will also impact coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida
FLORIDA STATE
Agriculture Online

12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole

BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
CNET

Everything to Stock Up on Before a Winter Storm Hits

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When winter hits, it hits hard. Extreme cold and winter storms can have serious impacts, including knocking out power and electricity. In fact, power outages have gotten worse, with the average household experiencing eight hours without power every winter, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy