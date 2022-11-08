Read full article on original website
New brewery, Tor Brewing, to celebrate their grand opening next week
A new brewery will be celebrating their grand opening next Saturday, November 19. Tor Brewing is taking over the 222 S. Commerce space that used to hold such restaurants as Hungry Heart and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. The brewery is being started by Aaron Hill, who is a former brewer...
Update: Two dead in N Wichita crash, K-96 closed
An injury crash in north Wichita has closed a portion K-96.
Old Magic Wok space about to get a new restaurant tenant that’s familiar to Wichita
The restaurant’s owner has been on the hunt for a new space since spring and now that she’s found one is adding a weekday lunch buffet.
Spangles customers help raise over $17.5K for Wichita boy hit by car
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Spangles hosted a "Spangles Night Out" fundraiser where 20% of all sales from 5-8 p.m. went towards the Veith family.
Cruse is out, Baty is in on Sedgwick County Commission
Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission were up for reelection.
Veterans Day Food Deals & Veteran-Owned Restaurants In Wichita | 2022
Veterans Day is just around the corner. It’s a day for some wonderful food deals for veterans and active military; a day to honor those who fight for our country. If you’re not a veteran, but would still like to show some love, I’ve also included a list of veteran-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Wichita area.
South Wichita home destroyed by fire
A mobile home was destroyed by fire in south Wichita. It happened around 6:00 Wednesday morning in the 11-hundred block of 55th south. South Wichita home destroyed by fire
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita
See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
Authorities announce cause of massive Evergreen Recycling fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The cause of the fire that burned for seven days at Evergreen Recycling has been determined to be spontaneous combustion. Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has announced that after watching hours of video and speaking to dozens of people, the only cause that could not be ruled out was spontaneous combustion. Spontaneous combustion happens when materials with a low ignition temperature self-heat and catch fire.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures collapse behind cold front
The cold front has cleared just about the entire KSN viewing area early this evening. Showers continue to form and track to the northeast near and east of this boundary. This is expected to taper early tonight before clouds clear for most of the region. There will be another batch...
Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
Airborne car crashes into Kansas Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut. It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.
A close vote: This is the Wichita restaurant you missed the most
We started with a list of 32 restaurants and asked readers which long-closed restaurant they wished was still around.
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Update: Westbound Kellogg open after fiery crash
A fiery crash in west Wichita has closed part of Kellogg.
Suspicious package closes downtown Wichita post office
has closed a downtown Wichita post office.
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
Gun fired inside Ascension Via Christi pediatric unit
Wichita police are investigating after a gun was fired inside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis on Monday night.
Wichita cops think shooting in hospital’s child unit was negligence but still investigating
Wichita police said Thursday that three women wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday inside of a local hospital’s children’s unit have been identified.
