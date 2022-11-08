SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The cause of the fire that burned for seven days at Evergreen Recycling has been determined to be spontaneous combustion. Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has announced that after watching hours of video and speaking to dozens of people, the only cause that could not be ruled out was spontaneous combustion. Spontaneous combustion happens when materials with a low ignition temperature self-heat and catch fire.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO