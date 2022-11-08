ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

wichitabyeb.com

New brewery, Tor Brewing, to celebrate their grand opening next week

A new brewery will be celebrating their grand opening next Saturday, November 19. Tor Brewing is taking over the 222 S. Commerce space that used to hold such restaurants as Hungry Heart and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. The brewery is being started by Aaron Hill, who is a former brewer...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Veterans Day Food Deals & Veteran-Owned Restaurants In Wichita | 2022

Veterans Day is just around the corner. It’s a day for some wonderful food deals for veterans and active military; a day to honor those who fight for our country. If you’re not a veteran, but would still like to show some love, I’ve also included a list of veteran-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Wichita area.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita

See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities announce cause of massive Evergreen Recycling fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The cause of the fire that burned for seven days at Evergreen Recycling has been determined to be spontaneous combustion. Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has announced that after watching hours of video and speaking to dozens of people, the only cause that could not be ruled out was spontaneous combustion. Spontaneous combustion happens when materials with a low ignition temperature self-heat and catch fire.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures collapse behind cold front

The cold front has cleared just about the entire KSN viewing area early this evening. Showers continue to form and track to the northeast near and east of this boundary. This is expected to taper early tonight before clouds clear for most of the region. There will be another batch...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Airborne car crashes into Kansas Pizza Hut roof, starting fire

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut. It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.
BELLE PLAINE, KS
kfdi.com

Police identify three women connected to hospital incident

Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
WICHITA, KS

