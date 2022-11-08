ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Veterans Day Food Deals & Veteran-Owned Restaurants In Wichita | 2022

Veterans Day is just around the corner. It’s a day for some wonderful food deals for veterans and active military; a day to honor those who fight for our country. If you’re not a veteran, but would still like to show some love, I’ve also included a list of veteran-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Wichita area.
WICHITA, KS
Government Technology

Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.

(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman

A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita

See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
WICHITA, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Wichita State Adds Six Student-Athletes on Signing Day

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head softball coach Kristi Bredbenner announced the signing of six student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon. Chloe Barber, Avery Barnard, Sophie Johnson, Erica Schertz, Mila Seaton and Sydney Zenon will join the Shocker softball program in the fall of 2023. "We are...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

New brewery, Tor Brewing, to celebrate their grand opening next week

A new brewery will be celebrating their grand opening next Saturday, November 19. Tor Brewing is taking over the 222 S. Commerce space that used to hold such restaurants as Hungry Heart and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. The brewery is being started by Aaron Hill, who is a former brewer...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy