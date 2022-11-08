Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Republican challenger defeats Democratic incumbent in Sedgwick County Commission race
Ryan Baty has defeated Lacey Cruse.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
wichitabyeb.com
Veterans Day Food Deals & Veteran-Owned Restaurants In Wichita | 2022
Veterans Day is just around the corner. It’s a day for some wonderful food deals for veterans and active military; a day to honor those who fight for our country. If you’re not a veteran, but would still like to show some love, I’ve also included a list of veteran-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Wichita area.
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
Fire District 1 determines cause of Evergreen Recycling fire
Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has determined the cause of the Evergreen Recycling fire.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita
See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
A close vote: This is the Wichita restaurant you missed the most
We started with a list of 32 restaurants and asked readers which long-closed restaurant they wished was still around.
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Wichita Mayor under 24/7 police protection
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is now under around the clock security after he told law enforcement that he has received threats.
goshockers.com
Wichita State Adds Six Student-Athletes on Signing Day
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head softball coach Kristi Bredbenner announced the signing of six student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon. Chloe Barber, Avery Barnard, Sophie Johnson, Erica Schertz, Mila Seaton and Sydney Zenon will join the Shocker softball program in the fall of 2023. "We are...
wichitabyeb.com
New brewery, Tor Brewing, to celebrate their grand opening next week
A new brewery will be celebrating their grand opening next Saturday, November 19. Tor Brewing is taking over the 222 S. Commerce space that used to hold such restaurants as Hungry Heart and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. The brewery is being started by Aaron Hill, who is a former brewer...
KAKE TV
Police identify 2 of 3 people sought after gun fired in Wichita hospital pediatric unit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have identified two of the three people being sought in connection to gunfire inside a local hospital. The department on Friday was still asking for the community's help in identifying the third woman. The incident happened Monday after 7 p.m. in the...
WIBW
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle. William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm...
Airborne car crashes into Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut.
Update: Two dead in N Wichita crash, K-96 closed
An injury crash in north Wichita has closed a portion K-96.
Comments / 0