Avenel, NJ

roi-nj.com

NJBIA Board of Trustees appoints two to serve

New Jersey Business & Industry Association’s board of trustees on Thursday said that banking executive Domenick Cama and nonprofit leader James Horne, Jr. were recently appointed to serve for the organization. Cama is president of the NYC Metro and New Jersey market for Citizens, one of the nation’s oldest...
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

Sax expands leadership team with addition of Steven Press

Accounting, tax and advisory firm, Sax LLP, on Thursday announced at effective Nov. 1, 2022, it acquired Steven Press, CPA, P.C. and Press came on board as partner. As a result of this partnership, Parsippany-based Sax is now a 50-partner firm with 265 total employees. The firm has three offices between New York and New Jersey, one international office located in Mumbai, India and has a remote team that spans 15 states and 2 countries. In addition to this acquisition, Sax recently expanded its NYC presence with the acquisition of David Weiss.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

Seven NJ Transit projects to advance with $43M in federal funding

NJ Transit together with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority on Wednesday $43.6 million in federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funding will be provided to seven NJ Transit projects which advance sustainability, bus garage electrification and first/last mile transportation solutions. The funding will be made available to...
roi-nj.com

Triton Benefits & HR solutions delivers affordable group health insurance to companies in need

As the end of the year draws near, Employee Health Benefits are at the forefront of HR departments. With the 2023 enrollment season on the horizon, many small businesses face complex challenges. Woodbridge-based Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is helping small businesses achieve their employee retention goals. An employer-sponsored group...
Beach Radio

This Chinese Restaurant Crowned As The Best In New Jersey

You had me at duck sauce. Chinese food is always good, but I crave it most when it starts to get chilly outside. I start dreaming of warm rice and hot soup, noodles, and vegetables with savory sauces. I also insist on sesame seeds being sprinkled on top for some reason. They don't taste like anything, but they just make me happy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Experts Say This Is The Absolute Most Delicious Lasagna In New Jersey

When it comes to a great Italian food dish, there are few places that do it better than we do here in New Jersey. There are very few states in the nation that can compare with the Garden State when it comes to whipping up some authentic Italian food, and it's true for home cooking as well as the amazing Italian restaurants and sandwich shops that call New Jersey home.
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

Atlantic City casinos honor America’s veterans

The Casino Association of New Jersey on Thursday said that will offer appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. “We are proud to honor America’s veterans who have bravely served our country. We are grateful for their sacrifice and their commitment to protecting the values and freedom we hold dear,” Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

