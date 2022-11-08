Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $4.9M sale of 7-Eleven anchored shopping center in Mount Laurel
Cushman & Wakefield on Wednesday said it arranged the sale of a 30,327-square-foot retail asset located at 3163 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel. The final sale price was $4,900,000. Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller, Mt. Laurel Center LLC, an affiliate of The...
roi-nj.com
NJBIA Board of Trustees appoints two to serve
New Jersey Business & Industry Association’s board of trustees on Thursday said that banking executive Domenick Cama and nonprofit leader James Horne, Jr. were recently appointed to serve for the organization. Cama is president of the NYC Metro and New Jersey market for Citizens, one of the nation’s oldest...
roi-nj.com
Somerset County first to use C-PACE financing to make Natirar Resort environmentally efficient
Natirar Resort in Peapack & Gladstone has teamed up with Somerset County Improvement Authority to secure funding through New Jersey’s first ever Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program. The $26 million bond will be used for Natirar to finance environmentally efficient improvements, to ensure both its existing historic...
roi-nj.com
Sax expands leadership team with addition of Steven Press
Accounting, tax and advisory firm, Sax LLP, on Thursday announced at effective Nov. 1, 2022, it acquired Steven Press, CPA, P.C. and Press came on board as partner. As a result of this partnership, Parsippany-based Sax is now a 50-partner firm with 265 total employees. The firm has three offices between New York and New Jersey, one international office located in Mumbai, India and has a remote team that spans 15 states and 2 countries. In addition to this acquisition, Sax recently expanded its NYC presence with the acquisition of David Weiss.
Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end
OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.
roi-nj.com
Seven NJ Transit projects to advance with $43M in federal funding
NJ Transit together with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority on Wednesday $43.6 million in federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funding will be provided to seven NJ Transit projects which advance sustainability, bus garage electrification and first/last mile transportation solutions. The funding will be made available to...
Another NJ-NY crossing is going completely cashless on Dec. 11
The Lincoln Tunnel is going completely cashless next month. That date will mark the end of cash tolls for crossing into and out of New York by vehicle — the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has been working for years towards upgrading to a cashless toll collection system at all six agency crossings.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
roi-nj.com
Triton Benefits & HR solutions delivers affordable group health insurance to companies in need
As the end of the year draws near, Employee Health Benefits are at the forefront of HR departments. With the 2023 enrollment season on the horizon, many small businesses face complex challenges. Woodbridge-based Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is helping small businesses achieve their employee retention goals. An employer-sponsored group...
This Chinese Restaurant Crowned As The Best In New Jersey
You had me at duck sauce. Chinese food is always good, but I crave it most when it starts to get chilly outside. I start dreaming of warm rice and hot soup, noodles, and vegetables with savory sauces. I also insist on sesame seeds being sprinkled on top for some reason. They don't taste like anything, but they just make me happy.
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
This Beer Was Chosen as the Highest Rated in New Jersey
There is no shortage of variety of beer in New Jersey. The Garden State is full of microbreweries and each has its own unique look and taste. VinePair did a deep dive into Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers to come up with the highest-rated beer in each state. They established...
Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Most Delicious Lasagna In New Jersey
When it comes to a great Italian food dish, there are few places that do it better than we do here in New Jersey. There are very few states in the nation that can compare with the Garden State when it comes to whipping up some authentic Italian food, and it's true for home cooking as well as the amazing Italian restaurants and sandwich shops that call New Jersey home.
Two New Jersey Sandwich Shops Experts Say You Have To Try
New Jersey has a long, wonderful tradition and a great relationship with a little something called the sandwich. If you have always lived in New Jersey, you may have been born thinking the concept of the sandwich was formulated right here in the Garden State. One thing in New Jersey...
roi-nj.com
Atlantic City casinos honor America’s veterans
The Casino Association of New Jersey on Thursday said that will offer appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. “We are proud to honor America’s veterans who have bravely served our country. We are grateful for their sacrifice and their commitment to protecting the values and freedom we hold dear,” Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey said.
1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
Around 10 a.m., nearly eight hours after the crash, all southbound lanes were finally reopened.
