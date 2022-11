Todd Witty Appointed Colorado Chapter President of Society of Industrial and Office Realtors®. Todd Witty, SIOR, a senior vice president at CBRE, was recently elected as the Colorado chapter president of the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS® (SIOR) for 2023. In this position, Mr. Witty will oversee and represent the interests of the chapter to the Board of Directors. The induction took place during the Fall World Conference in Dallas, Texas, in late October.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO