Lauren Graham Opens Up About Reason Behind 'Sad' Peter Krause Split
The "Gilmore Girls" star and the "9-1-1" actor called it quits last year after more than decade together.
Netflix doubles down on Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer and renews Monster for two new seasons
Ryan Murphy’s Monster series, which started with a season about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has been renewed by Netflix.The show - picked up for two more series - takes on an anthology format with each project focusing on a new subject, similar to Murphy’s existing titles American Horror Story and American Crime Story.Future seasons are expected to tell “stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society,” according to Entertainment Weekly.Netflix has also renewed Murphy’s The Watcher for a second season.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsThe White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or BinBlockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’
digitalspy.com
Glee's Ryan Murphy teases reboot plans
Glee creator Ryan Murphy has weighed in on the possibility of reviving the hit musical comedy. First airing on Fox back in 2009, Glee follows a group of misfit teens trying to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining the school's glee club, which is headed by a passionate (and sometimes controversial) Spanish teacher.
How Should Ryan Murphy's The Watcher Handle Season 2 On Netflix?
Even as Evan Peters was still terrifying bazillions of Netflix viewers with his Jeffrey Dahmer portrayal in Monster, its creator Ryan Murphy unleashed even more terror in the form of The Watcher. Though the latter’s true-to-life ending peeved certain audience members, more than enough droves of people binged through it that Netflix went ahead and confirmed Season 2 within the same announcement revealing that Monster is now a...
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Lauren Graham Opens Up About Peter Krause Split for 1st Time: I Didn’t Ask ‘Fundamental Questions’
Bouncing back. Lauren Graham opened up about her split from Peter Krause for the first time — and revealed that they didn’t see eye to eye on a few important things. "I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," Graham, 55, told People in […]
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Stormed off the Set, but James Arness Was the Only Person to Change Things Around
Tensions occasionally ran high on the 'Gunsmoke' set, which is exactly why actor Amanda Blake stormed off the set. However, James Arness is who provided much-needed positive energy.
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
Matthew Perry once fell asleep while shooting a 'Friends' scene, but says he was saved by Matt LeBlanc before anyone noticed
While filming a "Friends" scene in the coffee shop, Matthew Perry said he fell asleep and was "nudged" awake by Matt LeBlanc before his line.
Matthew Perry Says He Was High & ‘Felt Nothing’ During Emotional Series Finale Of ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry “felt nothing” after filming the finale of Friends. The actor admitted he was emotionally numbed and high on opiates during the NBC sitcom’s final days in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, where he details his battle with substance abuse and the weight of fame.
TODAY.com
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber went to great lengths to avoid her when they were neighbors
Judge Judy Sheindlin believes Justin Bieber isn’t too fond of her. The 80-year-old TV personality and “Judy Justice” star shared in an interview with “Access Hollywood” that the pop star used to be her neighbor. She also joked that he would go to great lengths to avoid her after she commented on his “foolish” behavior.
A.V. Club
Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role
Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows
Eric Roberts told The Hollywood Reporter that he gets up to "30 offers" for roles "every single day from all over the world" After 50 years in Hollywood and with over 700 film and TV appearances under his belt, Eric Roberts is still going strong. The 66-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his prolific career in an interview alongside Eliza, his manager and wife of 30 years, in which he expressed gratitude for being "one of the luckiest guys in Hollywood." "We get anywhere from eight to...
‘Gilmore Girls’: Lorelai Would Have Had a More Successful Career Had She Stayed With Jason Stiles
Lorelai Gilmore was undoubtedly successful, but could the 'Gilmore Girls' mom have gone on to do more in her career had she stayed with the ambitious Jason Stiles?
Rebel Wilson Just Welcomed Her First Child
There’s a new mum in Hollywood: Rebel Wilson, 42, revealed via Instagram on Monday, November 7, that she has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote alongside a photo of baby Royce wearing a pastel pink onesie and unicorn socks. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut
It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts To Alan Rickman's Unfiltered Diary Entries
Rickman, the late actor who played Severus Snape, had little faith in Radcliffe as a child star.
EW.com
'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
