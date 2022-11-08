Read full article on original website
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation into a North Mankato garage fire. The North Mankato Fire Department says it happened just before 7:20 Friday morning at the detached garage of the home located at 850 Lyndale Street. Fire fighters say there is...
Mankato offering free pumpkin disposal service
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has announced that free pumpkin disposal services are available. People can bring unwanted pumpkins to one of two drop-off locations. Those are the Public Works Center on South Victory Drive and Sibley Park on Mound Avenue, near the Pavilion. There is no...
Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen
Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning. The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen,...
Mankato on ice: where to chill out during the cold months
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mercury may be plummeting, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun! Kelsey and Lisa were joined by Jessica Beyer of Greater Mankato Area Growth with some places and ideas for how to chill out within the region, during the colder months!
County Road 1 to re-open to traffic
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - County Road 1 between County Road 9 and County Road 90 will re-open to thru traffic by the end of the day. This portion of county road one has been closed since mid-April. It’s part of a $37 million transformation of County Road one spanning 12...
Three Injured in McLeod County Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday evening. The State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The Patrol says the driver and passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Samantha Fondurulia of...
POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.
Albert Lea man found not guilty of setting woman on fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault. Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a...
One burned in fiery explosion at New Ulm mobile home park
A fiery explosion overnight Friday at a New Ulm mobile home park left one person with burn injuries, according to authorities. The New Ulm Fire Department said firefighters and police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the Oakwood Estates on reports of an explosion and fire. Firefighters found one...
Fort Road Studios: crafting products bonded by family
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Some couples thrive by working together on a daily basis. Kelsey and Lisa found one couple that truly makes the most of their time together; so much so that they’ve even created a family business--Fort Road Studios in Lake Crystal--where each person has their niche!
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Cold cars: What you need to stay cool during emergencies
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every vehicle should have an emergency supply kit in the trunk. But what exactly should be put in the kit? Kelsey and Lisa found a local expert, Andrew Adams, at Rock Street Auto in Old Town Mankato, to explain how to get that vehicle ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store for us this winter.
Fire destroys two mobile homes
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire crews responded to a house explosion in New Ulm this morning. It happened at the 2500 block of south bridge street in Oakwood Estates just before 1 a.m. They arrived to find one mobile home completely been engulfed by flames, which spread to a...
Burning ban lifted in Brown County
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources lifted its burning restrictions put in place for several counties throughout the region earlier this month. The bans were issued due to dry and windy conditions in parts of the state. In Brown County, officials are not requiring residents...
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
Babysitter shopping: What to look for
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It may take a bit for a child to get used to someone else taking care of them, even if it is a friend or family member. However, there’s a good chance they’re ready for a babysitter if they’re able to go to someone else without a meltdown. They may even find they are excited to meet their new babysitter. Sandy Bromley, a Red Cross Instructor. joined Kelsey and Lisa to learn more about what parents should look for when trying to hire a new friendly face to watch the kiddo(s)!
Pick of the Litter: Misty Foot
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Misty Foot. Misty Foot is a 2 year-old domestic short-hair cat. She’s a cuddler and enjoys playing with toys. Her signature move is climbing into your arms and burrowing her head under your chin. Misty Foot has...
One dead, two injured in crash following police pursuit
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash following a police pursuit Tuesday near the Mall of America. According to Bloomington Police, the vehicle, which was reported stolen, fled authorities prior to the crash. The two people injured in the crash were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
After weeks delay, mentally ill inmate in Scott County to get transfer to psychiatric facility
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mentally ill man, wrongfully jailed in Scott County, is finally scheduled to be transferred to a state-run Community Behavioral Health Hospital weeks after he should have been moved because of his condition. A district court judge faulted Minnesota’s Department of Human Services for violating...
