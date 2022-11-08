ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher blames execution not schemes for offensive struggles

There’s plenty of blame to go around for Texas A&M’s struggles this season. But the Aggies’ paltry offense has to rank near the top of the list. Yes, Jimbo Fisher’s team has had injury issues to deal with in 2022, most notably at quarterback. But it has been just anemic on the offensive side of the ball all season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville High announces November signings

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School had four student athletes sign National Letters of Intent Friday morning. Volleyball standout Zaylea Brunette will continue her career at Temple College. A trio of baseball players will play at the next level. Cade Hathorn is going to LaTourneau University in Longview. Rayce...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KCEN

Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
MARLIN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway. The sheriff’s office said they believe he is...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Volunteers work to clean up historic Brazos Valley cemetery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Canaan Cemetery has been in Bryan for many generations but the landscaping has not been kept up to date. Volunteers along with the Come And Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, JustServe and Wreaths Across America came out Saturday morning to clear brush, pull weeds and beautify the cemetery.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3

Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Signs of human trafficking tactics to look out for

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid heightened concern in the Bryan-College Station area, local police have dismissed numerous rumors including fears that zip-ties found on trash cans are a human trafficking tactic. The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas A&M University Police Department said in a joint statement...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Veterans Day, the future of a family recreation center or partnership with YMCA, the purchase of the Macy’s store, Amazon’s drone delivery service, new people joining the city council, election results, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 11, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
MIDLAND, TX

