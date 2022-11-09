High school student killed in 'targeted' shooting

A student was shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle on Tuesday morning, and later died from their injuries, according to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The shooting was believed to be a "targeted attack," superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, Brent Jones, said at a news conference.

The suspect was taken into custody in another location, one hour after the shooting occurred, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

A firearm has been recovered but it's unclear if it was the one used in the shooting, police said.

KOMO - PHOTO: People standing at the scene of a school shooting in Seattle on Nov. 8, 2022.

KOMO - PHOTO: A police vehicle is parked at the scene of a school shooting in Seattle on Nov. 8, 2022.

Police did not release further details on the shooting. The chief said they are interviewing witnesses, reviewing video and looking into previous interactions between the two people involved.

Officers were at the scene of the shooting in four minutes, police noted.

KOMO - PHOTO: Law enforcement officers work on the scene of a school shooting in Seattle on Nov. 8, 2022.

Ingraham High School has canceled classes for Wednesday.