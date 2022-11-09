ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school student killed in 'targeted' shooting

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161c1A_0j3J6OPQ00

A student was shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle on Tuesday morning, and later died from their injuries, according to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The shooting was believed to be a "targeted attack," superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, Brent Jones, said at a news conference.

The suspect was taken into custody in another location, one hour after the shooting occurred, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

A firearm has been recovered but it's unclear if it was the one used in the shooting, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LI1Rf_0j3J6OPQ00
KOMO - PHOTO: People standing at the scene of a school shooting in Seattle on Nov. 8, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sOlR_0j3J6OPQ00
KOMO - PHOTO: A police vehicle is parked at the scene of a school shooting in Seattle on Nov. 8, 2022.

Police did not release further details on the shooting. The chief said they are interviewing witnesses, reviewing video and looking into previous interactions between the two people involved.

Officers were at the scene of the shooting in four minutes, police noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOsn2_0j3J6OPQ00
KOMO - PHOTO: Law enforcement officers work on the scene of a school shooting in Seattle on Nov. 8, 2022.

Ingraham High School has canceled classes for Wednesday.

Comments / 1418

woodfairie
2d ago

Dear Lord why is this happening?? Hasn’t there been enough grief and heartache? My heart and prayers are with everyone involved.

Reply(101)
241
Janell Braxton
2d ago

y'all so focused on the gun rather than what the kids mental. like what broke them down that much to do such a horrendous act? you can talk about guns and politics all you want, I'm just sitting here thinking about how kids don't understand how to communicate what they're going through.

Reply(14)
64
Jessie J
2d ago

was the kid forced to take a gun to school no was he forced to pull the trigger no did the other kid deserve to be shot no you can't blame the gun the person behind the gun premeditated is what that was he planned it out he know what he was doing it's a lack of parenting due to DCS laws because we can't raise our kids the right way with out going to jail for diceplen our kids the proper way

Reply
27
 

Related
knkx.org

Student killed in Ingraham High School shooting, suspect arrested

Seattle police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school Tuesday morning that left one student dead. The shooting happened at Ingraham High School on North 135th Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle police said. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said. They did not identify the victim.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, killed at Seattle high school, suspect in custody

SEATTLE, Wash. — One person was shot and killed at Seattle’s Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed. The Seattle Police Department said there is one confirmed victim. Police Chief Adrian Diaz told KOMO News the suspect was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. Diaz told KOMO that officers entered the school right away and attended...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Mayor: Student dies after shooting in Seattle high school

SEATTLE (AP) — A student was shot to death at a Seattle high school Tuesday morning, and police arrested a suspect on a public bus about an hour later, officials said. The student died after being treated at a hospital, Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed during an afternoon news conference. The victim was not identified, and police declined to say whether the suspect is also a student. The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m., Seattle police said. Officers entered the school, found one person shot provided aid until medics arrived. Officers secured the school. The suspect was taken into custody by 11:10 a.m on a King County Metro bus, authorities said.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Violent trend of school shootings comes to Seattle

The tragic trend of school shootings across the country has now reached western Washington. Until today, the closest school shooting of 2022 was in Yakima. On March 15, one 16-year-old student was killed and an 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of the school stadium.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, 1 arrested in suspected DUI crash near Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A person has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a fatal crash on Highway 16. State troopers were called to a rollover crash on eastbound Hwy 16, between SW Sedgwick Rd and SE Mullenix Rd, around 9 a.m. Monday. Traffic was restricted to one lane in both directions while they investigated.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
