BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Fraternal Order of Police is holding its Christmas with a Cop fundraiser once again. This fundraiser raises money to buy warm clothes and winter gear for children around Boone County. The FOP is hoping to raise $55,000 this year, as items like winter coats, boots, shoes, and more are needed for kids up to 12 years of age.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO