Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
After Democrats kept a crucial U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, with Sen. Mark Kelly defeating Republican Blake Masters, Trump scolded Mitch McConnell for not doing enough.
Democrat Kelly wins Arizona Senate race; Control of Congress still in limbo: live updates
Republicans prospects of winning the Senate shrank with Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly's win in Arizona. Nevada race tightens; Georgia to hold runoff.
Trump is under fire over the midterms. DeSantis is rising. And a 2024 rivalry is just beginning.
The GOP's midterm failures dented Donald Trump's aura of inevitability and created a bigger opening for potential 2024 opponents such as Ron DeSantis.
A Final Salute reminds us what veterans’ service means | Letters
In a VA hallway, a last ritual works its power | Column, Nov. 11. Thank you to columnist Lauren Koshere for sharing her experience witnessing a Final Salute to a veteran she barely knew. As an Army wife and mother, I appreciate her participation in saying goodbye to someone who devoted a portion of his life to cement our freedoms in the name of liberty and justice for all. These men and women take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. Military service is apolitical. After this midterm election, the government needs to remember those who sacrificed instead of arguing, fighting and debating against one another, and they need to protect our rights with sound governmental action that we, the people, expect regardless of political party or affiliation. That’s the least the three branches can do to respect those who served and are serving.
