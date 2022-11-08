In a VA hallway, a last ritual works its power | Column, Nov. 11. Thank you to columnist Lauren Koshere for sharing her experience witnessing a Final Salute to a veteran she barely knew. As an Army wife and mother, I appreciate her participation in saying goodbye to someone who devoted a portion of his life to cement our freedoms in the name of liberty and justice for all. These men and women take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. Military service is apolitical. After this midterm election, the government needs to remember those who sacrificed instead of arguing, fighting and debating against one another, and they need to protect our rights with sound governmental action that we, the people, expect regardless of political party or affiliation. That’s the least the three branches can do to respect those who served and are serving.

