TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: November 11 marks Remembrance Day in Canada (also known as Armistice Day or Veterans Day depending on the country), an opportunity to reflect upon the sacrifices of the men and women who fell in military service to the country. If you're able, I encourage you to attend a community ceremony near you or at least observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. local time — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

21 HOURS AGO