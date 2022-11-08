Read full article on original website
Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World Welcomes Justin Trudeau to the Werkroom — Watch Trailer
Justin Trudeau in the Drag Race werkroom? How aboot that! The Prime Minister of Canada is one of several special guests appearing in the just-released trailer for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World, premiering Friday, Nov. 18 at 9/8c on WOW Presents Plus. Brooke Lynn Hytes will serve as the show’s host, judging alongside Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor We also have a full list of the season’s guest judges: singer Anjulie, writer/producer (and Brad Goreski’s hubby!) Gary Janetti, Canada’s Drag Race choreographer Hollywood Jade, fashion icon Jeanne Beker, TV host/producer Joe Zee, Drag Race All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change,...
startattle.com
The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date
America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In BC Thought There Was 'An Error' When She Won Big With Her Husband
A Lotto Max winning couple in B.C. gets to celebrate their 20th anniversary in style, after taking home the $1 million Maxmillions prize from the October 21, 2022 Lotto Max draw. At first, Michelle and Ben Tessarolo thought it was a big mistake. Michelle said that when she checked the...
Streaming services outspend free-to-air TV on making Australian drama for first time
The $446m budget for dramas on subscription services is now more than double the $208m spent on free to air programs
Narcity
This TikTok Shows 'Every Canadians Worst Nightmare' & Yes, It Involves House Hippos (VIDEO)
If you were in Canada in the late '90s, you probably have fond memories of house hippos!. For those who are unaware, "house hippos" were featured in a commercial by the Concerned Children’s Advertisers which shared very realistic "facts" about tiny hippos who live in houses in an effort to get children to question what they see on television.
Narcity
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Deleted The Million-Dollar Email Because He Thought It Was Fake
As it turns out, not every email telling people they're the next "Lotto Max winner in Ontario" is just sketchy spam. According to OLG, Richmond Hill resident Bin Bin Liu became $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize in the September 9, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The 40-year-old father,...
programminginsider.com
Amazon Prime Drops Western Drama ‘The English’
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) 9:00 p.m. “Fire Country” (R) 10:00 p.m. “Blue Bloods” (R) 9:00 p.m. “Dateline” (two hours) Fox:. 8:00 p.m. “WWE Friday Night Smackdown”. CW:. 8:00 p.m. “Penn&...
Narcity
A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)
A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
Netflix turned cancelled TV show into its current most-watched series worldwide
Netflix has managed to take a cancelled show and turn it into the most watched series on its platform - and you can see a trailer for the show here:. Mystery-drama Manifest originally landed on NBC back in 2018, but fans were left devastated when it was dropped after three seasons; not least because it ended on a cliffhanger.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Rare Coins Worth Thousands, The Best Affordable Eats In Niagara & More
TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: November 11 marks Remembrance Day in Canada (also known as Armistice Day or Veterans Day depending on the country), an opportunity to reflect upon the sacrifices of the men and women who fell in military service to the country. If you're able, I encourage you to attend a community ceremony near you or at least observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. local time — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Narcity
Should Ontario Bring Mask Mandates Back? We Asked Toronto Residents & It's A Big Debate
There is growing speculation that mask mandates in Ontario might be up for formal discussion again as schools, hospitals and public health experts express concern over the risk of respiratory illnesses heading into winter. As this debate resurfaces, we took to the streets of Toronto to ask residents how they...
Narcity
BC Lotto Max Winner Was 'Shaking & Crying' When He Found Out But Had To Act Normal At Work
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. had to overcome a whole range of emotions when he found out he won big right before heading to work. Jayson Madarang from Surrey, B.C., bought his lucky ticket from a Petro Canada on Victoria Drive in Vancouver for the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity
Michael Bublé Shared His Favourite Spots In Vancouver & Where To Get The 'Best Caesar Ever'
The iconic Canadian singer, Michael Bublé, was born in Vancouver, so it's no surprise he would have a few go-to spots and know all the best things to do in the city. Apple Maps just released a collaboration with the singer called "Hyperlocal Michael Bublé's Vancouver Spots" and in it, he shares all his favourite places to hit up.
Cop27: protests expected in Sharm el-Sheikh and around the world – live
As the UN climate conference reaches the end of its first week, activists around the world are calling for stronger climate action
Narcity
Here's How Air Canada's 'First Class' Compares To Other Airlines From Around The World
Looking to make your air travel fancier? Canadian airlines like Air Canada offer luxurious flight options with premium services, private pod-style seating and gourmet meals, but how does this compare to other airlines?. According to Skytrax's World Airline Awards, some first-class experiences are simply a cut above the rest, with...
Narcity
Toronto Is One Of The Top 25 Best Cities In The World & It Beat Lisbon By A Lot
Toronto was ranked one of the best cities in the world in a new report, and four other Canadian cities also made the list. There are 195 countries in the world with over four million cities. Amazingly, Toronto ranked in the top 25 of the World's Best Cities Report by Resonance Consultancy, a marketing consultant specializing in areas like tourism and real estate.
Narcity
A Canadian Server Slammed 'Entitled Parents' For Demanding Free Food But Not Everyone Agrees
A Canadian server has slammed a family online for demanding free food and smashing plates, but not everyone agrees that the customers were totally in the wrong. In a post in the Reddit community r/entitledparents, a user, whose account has since been deleted, shared a story about "possibly the worst customer" they said they've ever had to deal with.
Narcity
Santa Claus Jobs Are Available Across Canada Right Now & You Can Earn Over $25 An Hour
With the rising cost of living at the moment, it would be perfectly understandable if you're looking for a new job or at least a way to earn extra money this holiday season. And lucky for you, there are loads of cool (no pun intended) seasonal jobs available right now, including Santa jobs across Canada.
Narcity
Canadians Think Canada Has An Affordable Housing Shortage & Many Think They Know The Cause
Amidst rising interest rates and inflation, a lot of renters and homeowners are struggling with the cost of housing in Canada — and it seems like they think a specific group is to blame. As per a survey conducted by Habitat for Humanity, it was found that nine out...
Narcity
Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill
Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
