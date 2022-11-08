ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World Welcomes Justin Trudeau to the Werkroom — Watch Trailer

Justin Trudeau in the Drag Race werkroom? How aboot that! The Prime Minister of Canada is one of several special guests appearing in the just-released trailer for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World, premiering Friday, Nov. 18 at 9/8c on WOW Presents Plus. Brooke Lynn Hytes will serve as the show’s host, judging alongside Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor We also have a full list of the season’s guest judges: singer Anjulie, writer/producer (and Brad Goreski’s hubby!) Gary Janetti, Canada’s Drag Race choreographer Hollywood Jade, fashion icon Jeanne Beker, TV host/producer Joe Zee, Drag Race All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change,...
startattle.com

The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date

America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
Narcity

This TikTok Shows 'Every Canadians Worst Nightmare' & Yes, It Involves House Hippos (VIDEO)

If you were in Canada in the late '90s, you probably have fond memories of house hippos!. For those who are unaware, "house hippos" were featured in a commercial by the Concerned Children’s Advertisers which shared very realistic "facts" about tiny hippos who live in houses in an effort to get children to question what they see on television.
programminginsider.com

Amazon Prime Drops Western Drama ‘The English’

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) 9:00 p.m. “Fire Country” (R) 10:00 p.m. “Blue Bloods” (R) 9:00 p.m. “Dateline” (two hours) Fox:. 8:00 p.m. “WWE Friday Night Smackdown”. CW:. 8:00 p.m. “Penn&...
Narcity

A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)

A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
Narcity

Morning Brief: Rare Coins Worth Thousands, The Best Affordable Eats In Niagara & More

TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: November 11 marks Remembrance Day in Canada (also known as Armistice Day or Veterans Day depending on the country), an opportunity to reflect upon the sacrifices of the men and women who fell in military service to the country. If you're able, I encourage you to attend a community ceremony near you or at least observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. local time — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Narcity

Here's How Air Canada's 'First Class' Compares To Other Airlines From Around The World

Looking to make your air travel fancier? Canadian airlines like Air Canada offer luxurious flight options with premium services, private pod-style seating and gourmet meals, but how does this compare to other airlines?. According to Skytrax's World Airline Awards, some first-class experiences are simply a cut above the rest, with...
Narcity

Toronto Is One Of The Top 25 Best Cities In The World & It Beat Lisbon By A Lot

Toronto was ranked one of the best cities in the world in a new report, and four other Canadian cities also made the list. There are 195 countries in the world with over four million cities. Amazingly, Toronto ranked in the top 25 of the World's Best Cities Report by Resonance Consultancy, a marketing consultant specializing in areas like tourism and real estate.
Narcity

A Canadian Server Slammed 'Entitled Parents' For Demanding Free Food But Not Everyone Agrees

A Canadian server has slammed a family online for demanding free food and smashing plates, but not everyone agrees that the customers were totally in the wrong. In a post in the Reddit community r/entitledparents, a user, whose account has since been deleted, shared a story about "possibly the worst customer" they said they've ever had to deal with.
Narcity

Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill

Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy