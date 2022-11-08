ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE
Loyola Phoenix

Election 2022: Local and Statewide Results

From the gubernatorial race to down-ballot local elections, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know about Tuesday’s mid-term election results. Results updated as of 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Pritzker staves off Bailey:. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defeated his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, becoming the first Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms

Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for “treasonous insurrection” he said too many Republicans embrace. The Democrat seized a second term over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who eagerly sought Trump’s endorsement, and in a Chicago speech underscored by frequent chants of “J.B.! J.B.! J.B.!” he hinted at pursuit of an agenda that is far larger than Springfield. But when he asked his audience about its readiness for battle, he was speaking beyond the cheering crowd in a downtown Chicago hotel. Ever the student of history, Pritzker, Illinois’ third Jewish governor, noted that the state’s first, Henry Horner, took office in 1933 in the darkest days of the Great Depression and with European fascism spawning. “Horner said, ‘We all realize that we are living in abnormal and unusual times, times requiring unusually clear thinking and sacrificial action ... ’” Pritzker recalled. “That was Henry Horner’s way of asking his audience, ‘Are you ready for the fight?’”
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Election Results in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the below statement following the news that Eric Sorensen was elected to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District:. “Yesterday, the residents of Northwest and Central Illinois chose to stand for democracy, freedom and a future where we work together instead of tearing each other apart. I want to congratulate Eric Sorensen on his victory. I am thrilled that the working- and middle-class families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a representative who will fight for them, work to build up our local economy and continue to uplift Heartland values and Midwestern voices.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest

Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

LIVE: 2022 election results

Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters. And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE

