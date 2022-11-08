Read full article on original website
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Election Blog: Democrats prevail in Illinois, nationally facing a tight loss in the House
Governor J.B. Pritzker sailed to a second term, easily defeating downstate Republican Darren Bailey. Across the nation, the projected red wave was more of a ripple, though many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate are still to be determined. In Illinois, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, the Democratic incumbent,...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
Election 2022: Local and Statewide Results
From the gubernatorial race to down-ballot local elections, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know about Tuesday’s mid-term election results. Results updated as of 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Pritzker staves off Bailey:. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defeated his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, becoming the first Illinois...
Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms
Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for “treasonous insurrection” he said too many Republicans embrace. The Democrat seized a second term over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who eagerly sought Trump’s endorsement, and in a Chicago speech underscored by frequent chants of “J.B.! J.B.! J.B.!” he hinted at pursuit of an agenda that is far larger than Springfield. But when he asked his audience about its readiness for battle, he was speaking beyond the cheering crowd in a downtown Chicago hotel. Ever the student of history, Pritzker, Illinois’ third Jewish governor, noted that the state’s first, Henry Horner, took office in 1933 in the darkest days of the Great Depression and with European fascism spawning. “Horner said, ‘We all realize that we are living in abnormal and unusual times, times requiring unusually clear thinking and sacrificial action ... ’” Pritzker recalled. “That was Henry Horner’s way of asking his audience, ‘Are you ready for the fight?’”
Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Election Results in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the below statement following the news that Eric Sorensen was elected to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District:. “Yesterday, the residents of Northwest and Central Illinois chose to stand for democracy, freedom and a future where we work together instead of tearing each other apart. I want to congratulate Eric Sorensen on his victory. I am thrilled that the working- and middle-class families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a representative who will fight for them, work to build up our local economy and continue to uplift Heartland values and Midwestern voices.
Illinois Democrats hang onto U.S. House of Representative seats, gain new seat
More than half a dozen Illinois Democrats won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, and even grew their margin with a new congresswoman.
Will Amendment 1 Have Enough Votes to Pass in Illinois? Track Live Results Here
At the very top of the ballot this Election season in Illinois was a question asking voters to weigh in on an amendment to the state's constitution. It's Amendment 1 -- also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment. The proposed amendment would essentially codify in the Illinois Constitution the right...
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
Returns Show Potential Route to Passage for Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment
While national attention remains on unresolved races in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, there is one prominent Illinois ballot initiative whose fate apparently remains up in the air after the midterm elections. The Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking...
Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest
Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
JB Pritzker v. Darren Bailey Results
Results Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker vs. Darren Bailey
LIVE: 2022 election results
Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters. And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.
Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
First Muslim Americans elected to Illinois General Assembly
Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid just became the first Muslims to be elected to serve in the Illinois General Assembly.
