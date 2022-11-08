ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS News

Coroner identifies 2 women found shot to death in Hobart, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) – The two women found shot to death inside a residence in Hobart, Indiana on Friday afternoon have been identified. Hobart police responded to the 400 block of Ruta Drive for a welfare check at the residence. Officers entered the residence and found two people unresponsive and bleeding from multiple places on their bodies, according to Hobart police.
CBS News

Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
