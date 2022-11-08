Win a John Ford Coley Legacies Series VIP Experience

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG wants to send you to the historic Church Studio for the John Ford Coley Legacy Series VIP Experience. This exclusive event on November 18th is only open to 100 people and you could be one of them.

The experience, valued at $550, includes:

  • Tickets for two
  • Valet parking
  • A champagne reception
  • Appetizers in the Archive Room
  • Open bar featuring wine and beer

Entering is easy. TEXT CHURCH TO 70123 TO GET ENTERED

Good luck from KRMG!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins November 8, 2022, and ends November 15, 2022 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KRMG’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

