ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘I voted for that guy!’: John Fetterman and wife vote in Pennsylvania

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfHMs_0j3J1qeD00

John Fetterman was seen leaving a polling station with his wife, Gisele Fetterman, who gleefully pointed at her partner declaring she “voted for that guy.”

The battle for the Pennsylvania Senate seat between Mr Fetterman and Mehmet Oz is one of the key races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Health concerns have surrounded the current lieutenant governor’s campaign after the Democrat suffered a stroke.

All eyes are on his race against GOP contender Dr Oz, a TV personality and physician, with the polls showing a close race.

Comments / 16

AntiFederalist
7d ago

Apparently, if the reports are correct, Fetterman had another stroke last Friday. Fetterman is being pushed into office so the Party of National Socialism can keep Democrats in Power. Fetterman falls under the 25th Amendment, as does Biden.

Reply
6
whyaskwhy
7d ago

Anyone see Oprah trying to sneak into pa to vote? 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply(2)
7
Related
The Independent

The Independent

920K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy