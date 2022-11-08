Read full article on original website
The Time Ralphie May Got Too Stoned to Perform in Grand Junction
Late comedian Ralphie May will be most remembered for his hilarious stand-up comedy, his larger-than-life personality, and size, and for his tragic death at the young age of 45. That is, unless you were one of the people in attendance at his infamous show in Grand Junction back in 2015...
Unexpected: Grand Junction Wants More of These 13 Things
Do you find yourself wishing from day to that somehow you could just have more?. It's pretty normal to want more. We always want more ice cream, more French fries, more room, more time with family, and more years on Earth. More, more, more. There are some things we want more of and there are some things we need more of. Differentiating between the two is sometimes difficult.
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Questions We In Grand Junction Colorado Would Ask On a First Date
First dates can be anything from nerve-wracking to exciting. If you want to get to know someone, you have to ask questions. These are a handful of questions we in Grand Junction, Colorado would ask on a first date. I asked on Facebook, "What would be the funniest question to...
Seven Illegal Homeless Camps Get Cleaned Up By Mesa County Authorities
The problem of homeless in Grand Junction goes beyond what you see inside the city limits. It's hard to look at the photos in this post and not be disturbed by what you see. The question I have to ask is this. Which is the bigger problem - the homeless or homelessness itself? I'm afraid there is no easy answer.
What Local Gifts Belong in a Holiday Package from Grand Junction?
The holidays are coming up fast and before you know it, you'll be up against shipping deadlines for getting your packages to their destination on time. It's time to get going. When it comes to sending out care packages for the holidays, what local gift ideas do you send to others outside the Grand Valley? Maybe a friend or family member no longer lives here. Is there something special you send them from here in Grand Junction?
Which Grocery Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in Grand Junction?
In my family, every Thanksgiving gathering comes with a last-minute run to the grocery store for some essential item that was forgotten. I've learned to listen to the tone of voice that comes from the kitchen, and I can almost always tell when the cooks notice something is missing. So,...
Celebrate Snow With Classic Photos of Grand Junction Winters
It looks as though we just turned the corner here in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Fire up the snow shovels, winter weather is here. It's not officially winter yet, not even close. Winter is still 47 days away. But, why not make the most of this morning's snow with a stroll down Memory Lane? Take a look back at Western Colorado winters of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with these Robert Grant photos.
Election Results For Mesa County and Delta County 2022
The mid-term election is in the books and here is a look at the results of local races and issues for Mesa County and Delta County. Over 65% of Mesa and Delta County Voters Participated. More than 65% of Mesa County's registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election....
Grand Junction Tells Us the Best Time to Put Up the Christmas Tree
Is there someone you know who keeps their Christmas tree up in Colorado all year? Maybe not the Christmas tree, but maybe the Christmas lights stay up all year? I say good for them!. The holidays are all about celebrating. If putting the tree up the day after Halloween floats...
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
Grand Junction Hospital Nurse Accused of Heinous Patient Assaults
A former nurse employed by St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado has been accused of atrocious acts. According to an arrest affidavit by Grand Junction Police, Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested on November 25, 2022, for 3 Felony counts of sexual assault. Caught in the Act at St. Mary's...
This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction
For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?
Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita
It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
See 12 of the Oldest Homes for Sale in Grand Junction Colorado
Grand Junction is crafty. Properties of historical significance are scattered all over town. Some of these places like Stranges Grocery are well-known, while others are unmarked and sometimes forgotten. We are lucky that many of the original homes that are still standing in the historic district are well-marked, and well-cared...
Grand Junction Police Warn Residents of Local Telephone Scam
There is a telephone scam happening right now in Grand Junction that you need to be aware of. You would think that scammers would eventually get tired of trying to trick us into giving up some of our hard-earned money, but they don't. They simply come up with new ways to deceive unsuspecting and gullible residents.
Colorado Shares 26 Amazing Ways to Upgrade Hot Chocolate
Should hot chocolate be made with water or milk? Would you drink a cup of hot milk by itself? People did and may yet. They added honey. Was great for sore throat. However you love to warm up, we're talking about ways to upgrade that cup of chocolaty goodness beyond a few tiny marshmallows.
Don’t Miss These November Events In Grand Junction
If your social calendar needs spritzed up, November is the time to do it in Grand Junction. The holiday season is arriving full speed ahead, and aside from all of the traditional things you have going on during the holidays, Grand Junction's event calendar is packed to the gills with great stuff.
