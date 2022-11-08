ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Unexpected: Grand Junction Wants More of These 13 Things

Do you find yourself wishing from day to that somehow you could just have more?. It's pretty normal to want more. We always want more ice cream, more French fries, more room, more time with family, and more years on Earth. More, more, more. There are some things we want more of and there are some things we need more of. Differentiating between the two is sometimes difficult.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
What Local Gifts Belong in a Holiday Package from Grand Junction?

The holidays are coming up fast and before you know it, you'll be up against shipping deadlines for getting your packages to their destination on time. It's time to get going. When it comes to sending out care packages for the holidays, what local gift ideas do you send to others outside the Grand Valley? Maybe a friend or family member no longer lives here. Is there something special you send them from here in Grand Junction?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Celebrate Snow With Classic Photos of Grand Junction Winters

It looks as though we just turned the corner here in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Fire up the snow shovels, winter weather is here. It's not officially winter yet, not even close. Winter is still 47 days away. But, why not make the most of this morning's snow with a stroll down Memory Lane? Take a look back at Western Colorado winters of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with these Robert Grant photos.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction

For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Why Is Grand Junction's Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita

It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
FRUITA, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

