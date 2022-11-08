ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: How to Grow Vegetables and Herbs Indoors Like a Pro

By Joshua Kanter
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnHFH_0j3J0sNS00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The benefits to growing your own vegetables and herbs are endless. They’ll save you money. It’s a constantly renewable source of food. They’ll be using up less fossil fuels, transportation, pesticides, and labor. They’ll save you a trip to the market. Plus you get a literal hands-on experience as you learn the growing process and become more connected to where your food is coming from, just to name a few.

And nowadays, with readily available accessories like LED grow lights and pre-made vegetable growing beds, you don’t even need an outdoor yard or a large indoor space to get a garden going. With the right setup, even a space with little sunlight can work.

The basic elements to consider when scouting out a spot for your garden are light, airflow, spacing, and watering. There are benefits of having multiple species of plants growing in close proximity to one another, but you’ll still want to make sure they’re not all tangling on top of each other, which can act like a superhighway for bugs and pests.

Buying Guide: How to Grow Vegetables and Herbs Indoors

Here’s what we recommend knowing before getting started, along with some key additions to make your indoor garden setup flourish.

Light: In the best scenario, you have a large, unobstructed window that gets lots of light. But that’s rarely the case in an urban apartment space. Fortunately, this is where LEDs are a lifesaver. These used to be expensive, with only professional gardeners and grow-houses able to pay the price, but have now dropped significantly to where even decent ones can be under $50 and bulbs alone can cost under $5. Plus, they even come in strips, so you can stick them to the underside of a shelf, table, or cabinet, getting creative with where you put your seeds. However, too much exposure to a powerful, full-spectrum UV light can be dangerous, but most of the ones designed for using at home consume very low power and are typically safe.

Garden Bed: When you walk around your neighborhood and look at other people’s yards, you might see a few different types of garden beds. Some are built right into the earth, some are raised, and created with materials like wood and steel. While indoor garden beds may serve the same ultimate purpose of growing food, you’ll want to pay attention to a few different attributes.

For an indoor garden bed, you won’t have as much space, for starters. That’s why a countertop garden with a built-in LED light may be the best option for small spaces. But if you do have a bit more room to have a bigger bed, you’ll quickly find there are a ton of choices out there, so we suggest putting one thing in particular towards the top of your list: drainage. Too much water creates soggy soil which can mess up your harvest. Drainage through bottom holes, which is a good thing overall, can also get messy really fast, which is the last thing you want indoors. Make sure there’s a neat way to remove excess water.

Seeds: Many of the countertop gardens will come with a seed-starter pack, and some offer a subscription that sends you fresh ones with a variety of veggies every few months. If you’d rather DIY it in a garden bed with your own soil though, keep in mind what you use for a potting mix and plant food, as well as where you get your seeds and the quality of them.

What’s the Best Gear to Grow Veggies at Home?

Here are some of our go-to product picks for growing veggies indoors.

Bestva Dimmable LED Grow Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIEv0_0j3J0sNS00

Bestva’s excellently powerful grow light is seriously bright, even on its lowest setting. This compact powerhouse of electric LED lights covers an area of 8×5 feet, plenty for a small indoor garden, while consuming minimal electricity at just 405 watts through its Samsung diodes. This gives plants the full spectrum of light, from red to blue and white, helping your plants bloom and grow through all stages. There’s no fan, which keeps it nicely silent, with a thick aluminum heat-sink to keep it cool.

Buy: Bestva Grow Light $259.99

Keter Easy Grow Raised Garden Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8jTH_0j3J0sNS00

If you’re just starting out, this versatile raised bed is a great way to get your garden growing. Not only is it durable enough to be used indoors or out, but it can handle vegetables, fruits, plants, and flowers too. The material, polypropylene resin, can stand up to excessive light and moisture, and the whole thing takes less than 15 minutes to assemble. There’s a water indicator to let you know when you’re overdoing it, and the whole bed holds up to 31 gallons of soil.

Buy Keter Raised Garden Bed $99.98

Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit with Grow Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUW56_0j3J0sNS00

This smart garden kit is small enough to fit on a kitchen countertop or bookshelf, and efficient enough to produce a high yield of plants and veggies. There’s a built-in LED grow light, as well as a timer and a self-watering tank, so even someone with zero gardening experience can be successful here. Plus, the company makes it as easy as possible to get started, with a connectable app and over 50 pre-seeded plant pods to choose from. To use it, drop them in and you’re good to grow.

Buy: Click & Grow Herb Garden $78.00

Espoma Organic Potting Soil Mix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjxyA_0j3J0sNS00

Good soil is everything, so it’s important to check which soil you’ll need to plant your herbs or vegetables. Espoma’s soil is organic and has a mixture of likely everything you need inside already: sphagnum peat moss, humus, perlite enriched with earthworm castings, alfalfa meal, kelp meal and feather meal to grow plants tall and strong. Nothing synthetic or chemical is in here, and it can be used in garden beds, pots, and virtually all plants inside.

Buy: Espoma Potting Soil Mix $20.99

Rise Gardens Personal Garden and Starter Kit

It’s easy to get growing with Rise’s Garden Starter Kit. You’ll be able to cultivate a wide array of plants and produce all year long, from herbs and greens and veggies, with minimal effort and zero harmful pesticides.

This is especially great for small kitchens and apartments, as it’s only 18 inches, and the built-in custom LED light provides the full spectrum of “sunshine” your plants need. It’s also self-watering – just fill the underlying tray weekly and you’re all set.

Each order comes with pods and nutrients, including basil, sage, parsley and cilantro. You’ll start seeing results in a few days to a week, and it’s incredibly satisfying (and delicious) to harvest ingredients from this and watch it bloom to life.

Buy: Rise Gardens Personal Garden and Starter Kit $349.00

Xlux Soil Moisture Meter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whvby_0j3J0sNS00

A moisture meter is a huge help for any gardener. While there’s nothing wrong with sticking a finger into the soil to see if the first few inches are dry, this gives you a reading on the deepest dirt where the roots are. You’ll know if they’re in need of a watering without disturbing the entire plant. No batteries or charging is required, and it also comes in a longer 40cm model for deeper plant beds.

Buy: Xlux Soil Moisture Meter $12.99

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Air Purifiers for Large Rooms and Living Spaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Keeping our homes and living spaces clean is important, but the pollutants and germs we can’t see are just as important as the ones we can see. You might consider your home pretty neat, but anyone can still be exposed to pollutants that, when left unchecked, can potentially cause harm to your body, from smoke to odors and other airborne particles. That’s where the best air purifiers for large rooms can come in handy. Here’s what you need to...
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Family Handyman

Pro Tips For Estimating How Many Plants You Need

When spring arrives and you get the itch to go plant shopping, it’s tempting to buy way more than you have room for. There’s no exact formula for determining how many plants you need, and even experienced gardeners like me over-buy sometimes. As an avid container gardener, I...
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
shefinds

2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
GOBankingRates

10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale

Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
cohaitungchi.com

The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste

A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Bread You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Inflammation!)

What would we do without bread?! Whether you’re making a sandwich, smearing it with butter, or dipping it in your leftover sauce, this food is a long-standing staple in many of our kitchens. However, it’s no secret that eating too much of it can be detrimental to your weight loss goals—but as it turns out, some varieties are much worse than others. While moderation is always key in any healthy diet, there’s one type of bread dietitians say you should steer clear of as much as possible if you want to shed some pounds and avoid inflammation.
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
The Daily South

Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?

If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

92K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy