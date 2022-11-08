Read full article on original website
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
hospitalitytech.com
Chatmeter Adds Features to its Reputation Management, Brand Intelligence Platform
Chatmeter, a local search marketing and online reputation management provider, revealed platform enhancements designed to drive real-time CX agility and improve customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. 73% of consumers say their customer experience is as critical as price when making purchasing decisions. Chatmeter has entered into an enhanced...
Ars Technica
Spotify is the first to launch non-Google Android billing in the US
Google is slowly loosening its grip over billing on Google Play. In March, the company announced a pilot "User Choice Billing" plan, which would give users the option to buy things on Google Play through a third-party payment processor. In some countries, the pilot launched in September, with Google taking developer sign-ups in the European Economic Area, Australia, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Today the feature is finally coming to the US, with Google announcing expansion to the US, Brazil, and South Africa.
hospitalitytech.com
New Oracle Mobile Order and Pay Lets Restaurants Serve Customers from Tableside to Curbside
Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution is now available. So, whether a customer is dining-in, picking up curbside or lounging poolside, the handheld restaurant point-of-sale (POS) and payment device enables servers to place orders and have them fired off to the kitchen in seconds. When it's time to close out the check servers can accept multiple forms of payment including contactless and mobile wallets, or switch to guest pay mode and allow patrons to swipe, dip or tap their preferred payment card.
How to scan a QR code with a Samsung Galaxy phone
QR codes are everywhere, from the table at the restaurant to business cards and posted placards. Although you may think they're new, they've been around since 1994 and were developed to replace barcodes. These codes were initially used on boarding passes, loyalty cards, and shipping labels. Times have changed, and QR codes now contain information such as contact data, Wi-Fi credentials, links, and more.
hospitalitytech.com
Velocity Offers Managed Solution for End-to-End Control of Hotel TV and Wi-Fi Operations
Goal is superior, more dependable internet and streaming services for guest satisfaction. Velocity, a rapidly growing managed solutions provider with a blue chip customer base, has rolled out a package of hospitality services designed to offer hotels a single source partner for delivering the highest quality internet and streaming tv in-room experiences to guests.
9to5Mac
Spotify launches overhauled Apple Watch app with new design, improved offline support, more
Spotify has announced a handful of updates today, but most notable for Apple users is an all-new version of the Spotify for Apple Watch application. Spotify says this app features a “new and improved listening experience” with updates to the library interface, browsing, podcasts, and more. Spotify announced...
hospitalitytech.com
Cloud5 Launches New Vendor Management Solution
Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications and technology solutions for more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities across the Americas, today announced the launch of its new Vendor Management solution. Vendor Management leverages the deep expertise of the Cloud5 Project Management Office (PMO), to help properties:. Streamline, centralize,...
hospitalitytech.com
bartaco Receives MURTEC Breakthrough Award
At MURTEC Executive Summit, the fast-casual taco chain was recognized for its “on-demand hospitality” model, powered by OneDine’s innovative ordering platform. The MURTEC Breakthrough Awards honor restaurant companies that have demonstrated outstanding vision and achievement in operational and guest-facing technologies. At the fast-casual taco chain serving upscale...
hospitalitytech.com
Booking.com, Amadeus Partnership to Streamline the Payment Process Between Travel Agencies and Accommodation Providers
Amadeus travel agents can now pay for Booking.com accommodations using even more virtual payments from a wide range of participating banks. Typically, when a hotel is booked by a travel agent the actual payment is made by the traveler at the property after they have completed their stay. Today’s ‘post-pay’ model means travelers must be present at check-in to register card details and then again at check-out to make the payment. Business travelers often need to use their own personal card to pay for the hotel before submitting an expense form to reclaim the money from their employer.
Samsung Early Black Friday deals can net you top phones for less
The holiday season is the best time to look for a new phone. Generally, the latest phones have been out for a few months, so the initial mad dash for them has cooled. That’s when manufacturers start to give faithful customers, or customers they hope to bring in, big discounts. Samsung is now in the process of giving out big time discounts as a part of the Samsung Early Black Friday deals event. But BGR readers as some of the only people who can get them.
The Verge
Alphabet’s Wing drones will soon be delivering DoorDash orders in Australia
Wing — a company from Google’s parent organization, Alphabet — is integrating its drone deliveries into another service for the first time, with some DoorDash users getting the ability to order grocery essentials and snacks to be dropped from the sky. The companies are launching a pilot (haha) program where users in certain Australian neighborhoods will be able to have some DoorDash orders delivered not by a person driving a car or riding a bike but by a drone.
hospitalitytech.com
Incode Announces Strategic Partnership with Hoteza
Partnership offers seamless and secure hotel self-check-in through biometric authentication. Incode Technologies Inc., a next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, announced a strategic partnership with Hoteza, a smart hotel communication systems provider. Through this partnership, guests can now start their check-in journey before arriving at their hotel destination through Incode’s biometric verification process. Guests experience a seamless Self-Check-In process on the Hoteza Guest Journey Platform, Hoteza’s cloud-based content management system, using Incode’s fully integrated and secure optical character recognition and its facial recognition technology, FaceMatch.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Roku IP Address
When you connect your Roku device to a Wi-Fi network, the Router automatically assigns an IP address to your device. But, sometimes, there are instances where you need to find out its IP address. Whether you want to block some censorship content on your Roku or change internet bandwidth to...
hospitalitytech.com
ezCater Surpasses 100,000 Restaurant Partners on its Platform
EzCater announced that it surpassed 100,000 restaurant partners on its platform as the company celebrates 15 years of success. "Food has become an essential business tool. Our powerful combination of easy online ordering, rockstar reliability, and a national network of over 100,000 restaurants, makes us the best choice for food for work," said Stefania Mallett, co-founder and CEO of ezCater. "...Our business is perfectly situated to help organizations of all industries improve productivity, encourage collaboration, and bring people together. As a result, we are stronger than ever."
The Verge
Now Google Home users can sign up to test the redesigned app
The wait is over: some Google Home users can finally try out the newly redesigned Google Home app. If you want to try out the new Google Home app public preview, you might be able to easily sign up inside the app itself. To get started, you’ll request an invite...
PC Magazine
Google One Premium Subscribers Now Get VPN Protection on Windows, Mac
Starting today, Google is allowing subscribers to the Premium Google One plan to use its VPN service on Windows and Mac devices for the first time. A VPN was introduced as a free perk for Google One subscribers in 2020, as long as they were paying for the $9.99-per-month Premium tier. However, it could only be used on Android and iOS devices. Two years later and that same extra layer of protection can be used on Windows and Mac through a new desktop app, initially available in 22 markets.
aiexpress.io
New, optional Home Screen redesign tool discovered in second iOS 16.2 beta
Proof discovered throughout the second iOS 16.2 beta factors to Apple engaged on additional streamlining the consumer interface (UI) on iPhones and iPads by way of a brand new mode. Known as Customized Accessibility Mode, it was first found by 9to5 Mac (opens in new tab). The second iOS 16.2...
The new Gmail design is here to stay — Google says goodbye to the old interface
Google rolled out a new look for Gmail in July this year. Now it's announced that the new design will be the standard and that users can't revert to the old design anymore.
