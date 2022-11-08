Amadeus travel agents can now pay for Booking.com accommodations using even more virtual payments from a wide range of participating banks. Typically, when a hotel is booked by a travel agent the actual payment is made by the traveler at the property after they have completed their stay. Today’s ‘post-pay’ model means travelers must be present at check-in to register card details and then again at check-out to make the payment. Business travelers often need to use their own personal card to pay for the hotel before submitting an expense form to reclaim the money from their employer.

