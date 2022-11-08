Read full article on original website
Related
hospitalitytech.com
ezCater Surpasses 100,000 Restaurant Partners on its Platform
EzCater announced that it surpassed 100,000 restaurant partners on its platform as the company celebrates 15 years of success. "Food has become an essential business tool. Our powerful combination of easy online ordering, rockstar reliability, and a national network of over 100,000 restaurants, makes us the best choice for food for work," said Stefania Mallett, co-founder and CEO of ezCater. "...Our business is perfectly situated to help organizations of all industries improve productivity, encourage collaboration, and bring people together. As a result, we are stronger than ever."
hospitalitytech.com
Velocity Offers Managed Solution for End-to-End Control of Hotel TV and Wi-Fi Operations
Goal is superior, more dependable internet and streaming services for guest satisfaction. Velocity, a rapidly growing managed solutions provider with a blue chip customer base, has rolled out a package of hospitality services designed to offer hotels a single source partner for delivering the highest quality internet and streaming tv in-room experiences to guests.
hospitalitytech.com
Booking.com, Amadeus Partnership to Streamline the Payment Process Between Travel Agencies and Accommodation Providers
Amadeus travel agents can now pay for Booking.com accommodations using even more virtual payments from a wide range of participating banks. Typically, when a hotel is booked by a travel agent the actual payment is made by the traveler at the property after they have completed their stay. Today’s ‘post-pay’ model means travelers must be present at check-in to register card details and then again at check-out to make the payment. Business travelers often need to use their own personal card to pay for the hotel before submitting an expense form to reclaim the money from their employer.
hospitalitytech.com
bartaco Receives MURTEC Breakthrough Award
At MURTEC Executive Summit, the fast-casual taco chain was recognized for its “on-demand hospitality” model, powered by OneDine’s innovative ordering platform. The MURTEC Breakthrough Awards honor restaurant companies that have demonstrated outstanding vision and achievement in operational and guest-facing technologies. At the fast-casual taco chain serving upscale...
hospitalitytech.com
Pulse Hotels & Resorts Partners with IDeaS to Gain Market Share through Automated Data Analysis
IDeaS, a SAS company, a provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today Pulse Hotels & Resorts has adopted G3 RMS across four of its Maldives-based properties to deliver accurate forecasting, better manage operational resources, and gain market share. Given its portfolio of resorts is diverse in relation...
hospitalitytech.com
Cloud5 Launches New Vendor Management Solution
Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications and technology solutions for more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities across the Americas, today announced the launch of its new Vendor Management solution. Vendor Management leverages the deep expertise of the Cloud5 Project Management Office (PMO), to help properties:. Streamline, centralize,...
hospitalitytech.com
New Oracle Mobile Order and Pay Lets Restaurants Serve Customers from Tableside to Curbside
Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution is now available. So, whether a customer is dining-in, picking up curbside or lounging poolside, the handheld restaurant point-of-sale (POS) and payment device enables servers to place orders and have them fired off to the kitchen in seconds. When it's time to close out the check servers can accept multiple forms of payment including contactless and mobile wallets, or switch to guest pay mode and allow patrons to swipe, dip or tap their preferred payment card.
hospitalitytech.com
New Sustainability Research Reveals that 65 % of Business Travel Leaders Seek to Prioritize Green Hotels in Corporate Online Booking Tools
Research from GBTA and HRS notes growing importance of validated sustainability labels and C-suite pressure as lodging programs consider their preferred hotel options for 2023. HRS, a global corporate travel and payment technology platform, and GBTA, a business travel association, announced results tied to sustainability and corporate lodging from a...
hospitalitytech.com
Beekeeper Lands $50 Million Series C
Beekeeper, the leading frontline success system, today announced it has raised $50 million in Series C funding after more than doubling revenues since the start of the pandemic. New investors like EGS Beteiligungen and Kreos Capital joined the round alongside existing investors Energize, Thayer, SwissCanto, Keen Ventures, Alpana Ventures, Edenred Capital and Verve Capital. Beekeeper plans to use this round of funding to grow, continue to invest in product development and establish its leadership in the frontline success category.
Comments / 0