dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
NEWSBTC

Three Cryptocurrencies You Should Confidently Purchase for 100x Gain in November 2022: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Cosmos

The presence of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Cosmos (ATOM) in the financial market have changed the entire perception of money as it is no longer viewed as a monolithic exchange but a multifunctional asset that has several faucets. With these cryptocurrencies the possibilities are endless; individuals have the opportunity to stake their preferred tokens and earn more rewards, access virtual farming, enjoy security and scalability, trade NFTs, develop their customized games and avatars, interact with people on other blockchains, and many more.
CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
TEXAS STATE
trading-education.com

Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?

Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
marketplace.org

Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal

Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are spiraling for a second day as crypto exchange Binance announced it would not be taking over its closest rival, FTX. FTX counts Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as investors, and Larry David as a spokesman. The CEO and founder of FTX, Sam...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Understanding crypto exchange tokens in light of FTX's collapse

Bespoke tokens have proven crucial to growing crypto exchanges, and — in the recent case of FTX — one may have been its downfall. Driving the news: Yesterday, FTX announced that it had tentatively reached a deal with Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, to be acquired as a way of protecting customers.
HackerNoon

Can SoulBouned Tokens Be the Bedrock for a Decentralized Society?

In recent times, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) seem to have captured the cultural zeitgeist. Interest in the concept has skyrocketed, evidenced by the public coverage about it, as well as a huge explosion in the volume of transactions of the same. However, elements like NFTs and cryptocurrencies are ultimately part of...
decrypt.co

Compliance Firm TRM Labs Raises $70M as Crypto Crime Ticks Up

Despite rocky markets, TRM Labs has raised fresh funds to expand its product and talent as demand for crypto compliance continues growing. Blockchain Intelligence company TRM Labs has raised $70 million in a Series B funding round, the company announced this morning. With an initial $60 million raise in December...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin: The Next Crypto to Explode Like the Ripple and Binance Projects

Ever since the advent of cryptocurrency, the world has witnessed many crypto projects with distinctive features. Some have inspired the emergence of other cryptos, advancing the strengths of their precursors. Others have become extinct due to the diversity of users’ interests and occasional volatility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
PYMNTS

FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors

FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
cryptoglobe.com

BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps

Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
ihodl.com

Blockchain Forensic Firm TRM Labs Bags $70M

American blockchain forensic firm TRM Labs has raised $70 million in its Series B funding round, bringing the total amount of raised money to $130 million. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The company said in a press release...

