Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies You Should Confidently Purchase for 100x Gain in November 2022: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Cosmos
The presence of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Cosmos (ATOM) in the financial market have changed the entire perception of money as it is no longer viewed as a monolithic exchange but a multifunctional asset that has several faucets. With these cryptocurrencies the possibilities are endless; individuals have the opportunity to stake their preferred tokens and earn more rewards, access virtual farming, enjoy security and scalability, trade NFTs, develop their customized games and avatars, interact with people on other blockchains, and many more.
CoinDesk
Binance-FTX Deal Will Bring Regulatory 'Scrutiny’ on Crypto Exchanges: Blockchain Association’s Kristin Smith
The FTX crypto exchange’s fall from grace could be the catalyst that spurs the U.S. Congress to act on passing more stringent regulation, said Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association. Smith told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday that “lawmakers are very much paying attention” to what happens next...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
dailycoin.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
marketplace.org
Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal
Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are spiraling for a second day as crypto exchange Binance announced it would not be taking over its closest rival, FTX. FTX counts Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as investors, and Larry David as a spokesman. The CEO and founder of FTX, Sam...
Understanding crypto exchange tokens in light of FTX's collapse
Bespoke tokens have proven crucial to growing crypto exchanges, and — in the recent case of FTX — one may have been its downfall. Driving the news: Yesterday, FTX announced that it had tentatively reached a deal with Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, to be acquired as a way of protecting customers.
Can SoulBouned Tokens Be the Bedrock for a Decentralized Society?
In recent times, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) seem to have captured the cultural zeitgeist. Interest in the concept has skyrocketed, evidenced by the public coverage about it, as well as a huge explosion in the volume of transactions of the same. However, elements like NFTs and cryptocurrencies are ultimately part of...
decrypt.co
Compliance Firm TRM Labs Raises $70M as Crypto Crime Ticks Up
Despite rocky markets, TRM Labs has raised fresh funds to expand its product and talent as demand for crypto compliance continues growing. Blockchain Intelligence company TRM Labs has raised $70 million in a Series B funding round, the company announced this morning. With an initial $60 million raise in December...
CNBC
After FTX collapse, crypto investors need to rethink how they hold assets, Blockchain.com CEO says
Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith says FTX was more popular with Silicon Valley investors than it was important to the cryptocurrency economy. The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's company is a "total failure of governance," Smith told CNBC, but it won't shut down investor funding for crypto startups. It will...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin: The Next Crypto to Explode Like the Ripple and Binance Projects
Ever since the advent of cryptocurrency, the world has witnessed many crypto projects with distinctive features. Some have inspired the emergence of other cryptos, advancing the strengths of their precursors. Others have become extinct due to the diversity of users’ interests and occasional volatility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors
FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
cryptoglobe.com
BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps
Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
ihodl.com
Blockchain Forensic Firm TRM Labs Bags $70M
American blockchain forensic firm TRM Labs has raised $70 million in its Series B funding round, bringing the total amount of raised money to $130 million. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The company said in a press release...
Comments / 0