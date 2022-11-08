Read full article on original website
Related
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
hospitalitytech.com
R Collection Hotels Explains Why It Offers Guests an NFT Option
About a month ago, R Collection Hotels announced that it would begin offering a re-sellable, prepaid, non-refundable NFT rate. The NFT owner, will be able to enjoy personalized offers, discounts and freebies, access to exclusive events and other surprises. The rate can be re-sold until 11:59 pm on the day before check-in on the Takyon Travel Exchange at a price decided by the customer himself, indpendent of the initial purchase price. To learn more about why this prestigious Italian hotel chain is investing in the metaverse and NFTs, HT spoke with Ludovica Rocchi, Brand Director R Collection Hotels.
hospitalitytech.com
New Sustainability Research Reveals that 65 % of Business Travel Leaders Seek to Prioritize Green Hotels in Corporate Online Booking Tools
Research from GBTA and HRS notes growing importance of validated sustainability labels and C-suite pressure as lodging programs consider their preferred hotel options for 2023. HRS, a global corporate travel and payment technology platform, and GBTA, a business travel association, announced results tied to sustainability and corporate lodging from a...
hospitalitytech.com
ezCater Surpasses 100,000 Restaurant Partners on its Platform
EzCater announced that it surpassed 100,000 restaurant partners on its platform as the company celebrates 15 years of success. "Food has become an essential business tool. Our powerful combination of easy online ordering, rockstar reliability, and a national network of over 100,000 restaurants, makes us the best choice for food for work," said Stefania Mallett, co-founder and CEO of ezCater. "...Our business is perfectly situated to help organizations of all industries improve productivity, encourage collaboration, and bring people together. As a result, we are stronger than ever."
hospitalitytech.com
Velocity Offers Managed Solution for End-to-End Control of Hotel TV and Wi-Fi Operations
Goal is superior, more dependable internet and streaming services for guest satisfaction. Velocity, a rapidly growing managed solutions provider with a blue chip customer base, has rolled out a package of hospitality services designed to offer hotels a single source partner for delivering the highest quality internet and streaming tv in-room experiences to guests.
hospitalitytech.com
Booking.com, Amadeus Partnership to Streamline the Payment Process Between Travel Agencies and Accommodation Providers
Amadeus travel agents can now pay for Booking.com accommodations using even more virtual payments from a wide range of participating banks. Typically, when a hotel is booked by a travel agent the actual payment is made by the traveler at the property after they have completed their stay. Today’s ‘post-pay’ model means travelers must be present at check-in to register card details and then again at check-out to make the payment. Business travelers often need to use their own personal card to pay for the hotel before submitting an expense form to reclaim the money from their employer.
hospitalitytech.com
Incode Announces Strategic Partnership with Hoteza
Partnership offers seamless and secure hotel self-check-in through biometric authentication. Incode Technologies Inc., a next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, announced a strategic partnership with Hoteza, a smart hotel communication systems provider. Through this partnership, guests can now start their check-in journey before arriving at their hotel destination through Incode’s biometric verification process. Guests experience a seamless Self-Check-In process on the Hoteza Guest Journey Platform, Hoteza’s cloud-based content management system, using Incode’s fully integrated and secure optical character recognition and its facial recognition technology, FaceMatch.
hospitalitytech.com
bartaco Receives MURTEC Breakthrough Award
At MURTEC Executive Summit, the fast-casual taco chain was recognized for its “on-demand hospitality” model, powered by OneDine’s innovative ordering platform. The MURTEC Breakthrough Awards honor restaurant companies that have demonstrated outstanding vision and achievement in operational and guest-facing technologies. At the fast-casual taco chain serving upscale...
hospitalitytech.com
U.S. Meetings and Events Eclipse 80 Percent Recovery for Fifth Month in a Row, Knowland Reports
October 2022 reaches 89.7 percent of 2019 event volume. Knowland, the world’s leading provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released its U.S. monthly meetings and events data for October, reporting 131.7 percent growth over October 2021. Additionally, October 2022 grew by 21.2 percent over September 2022.
hospitalitytech.com
Pulse Hotels & Resorts Partners with IDeaS to Gain Market Share through Automated Data Analysis
IDeaS, a SAS company, a provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today Pulse Hotels & Resorts has adopted G3 RMS across four of its Maldives-based properties to deliver accurate forecasting, better manage operational resources, and gain market share. Given its portfolio of resorts is diverse in relation...
Labor department uncovers kids working at Minnesota meat-packing plants
MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal investigators say they have uncovered underage kids working dangerous jobs at Minnesota meat-packing plants.The Labor Department went to court to stop what it calls "oppressive child labor" violations.Investigators say they found more than 30 teenagers working overnight shifts. Their jobs included cleaning dangerous equipment.One 13-year-old suffered chemical burns.The kids all worked for a sanitation company in Minnesota and Nebraska.There are strict laws about what jobs and which hours children can work.
hospitalitytech.com
New Oracle Mobile Order and Pay Lets Restaurants Serve Customers from Tableside to Curbside
Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution is now available. So, whether a customer is dining-in, picking up curbside or lounging poolside, the handheld restaurant point-of-sale (POS) and payment device enables servers to place orders and have them fired off to the kitchen in seconds. When it's time to close out the check servers can accept multiple forms of payment including contactless and mobile wallets, or switch to guest pay mode and allow patrons to swipe, dip or tap their preferred payment card.
Cozy Fashion Finds That Look Expensive But Are Oh-So Affordable
Are you looking for some sweet new fashion finds that look like they came straight off the runway but won't break your budget? The season has finally switched to fall/winter, and it's about time to dress for the weather (and buy a few new things), so we've rounded up 35 items that look super pricey but are affordable!
hospitalitytech.com
Beekeeper Lands $50 Million Series C
Beekeeper, the leading frontline success system, today announced it has raised $50 million in Series C funding after more than doubling revenues since the start of the pandemic. New investors like EGS Beteiligungen and Kreos Capital joined the round alongside existing investors Energize, Thayer, SwissCanto, Keen Ventures, Alpana Ventures, Edenred Capital and Verve Capital. Beekeeper plans to use this round of funding to grow, continue to invest in product development and establish its leadership in the frontline success category.
Comments / 0