Horry County can expect to see the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole late Thursday night and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. As of Wednesday morning, the storm is approaching Florida’s east coast and is expected to make landfall tonight. Nicole is forecast to sweep across Florida before turning north toward Georgia and the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center reports. The storm will gradually weaken as it turns northeast, the weather service predicts.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO