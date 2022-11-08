Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMBF
CCU president asks Chanticleer fans to have fun, be respectful at Brooks Stadium
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University has asked Chanticleer football fans to tone things down off the field as the team continues to see success on it. The Chants notched their eighth win of the season last Thursday against rival Appalachian State in a nationally-televised, record-setting sellout at Brooks Stadium. The victory even came complete with fans rushing the teal turf as time expired.
WMBF
Coastal QB Grayson McCall out 3-6 weeks due to foot injury
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina football will have to go the next several weeks without its star quarterback, Grayson McCall. Head Coach Jamey Chadwell said during a news conference on Wednesday that McCall will be out for about three to six weeks due to a foot injury he suffered during the third quarter of the App State game last week.
heraldadvocate.com
Bulldogs lose to Dillon in first round of playoffs
Marlboro County High School Bulldogs lost to the Dillon Wildcats 49-12 in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 4. Football Coach Quin McCollum said Coach Roller and his team had a great game plan. “Their game plan hadn’t changed much against anyone they played this year. Dillon has...
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said […]
WMBF
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
wpde.com
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas
WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
Alabama’s Jeff Cook touched the lives of many along the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When Jeff Cook and his cousins came to Myrtle Beach in 1973, it was just the start of their band Alabama’s legendary career in country music. Cook and his bandmates from Fort Payne, Alabama, performed as the main house band at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach for seven years […]
WMBF
Over 1,000 of power outages reported as Nicole approaches Grand Strand coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric reports nearly 1,300 power outages in the Conway area. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. POWER OUTAGES |...
Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
South Carolina Woman Scores $200,000 Lottery Win With Rare Purchase
"Are you kidding me?"
WMBF
Power outages reported as Nicole moves through the area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric Cooperative is currently reporting two outages. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. Duke Energy reports 85 without power...
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
Amber, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
multifamilybiz.com
Buvermo Investments Acquires 194-Unit Inspire Coastal Grand Active Adult Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Buvermo Investments, a commercial real estate investment company, announced the acquisition of Inspire Coastal Grand, an active adult apartment home community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The property, which now operates under the name, The Grove at Coastal Grand, is located at 1749 Sea Pine Blvd.
myhorrynews.com
Apache townhomes development possible after North Myrtle Beach City Council approval
A new cluster of townhouses may be underway soon in the Apache section of North Myrtle Beach. City Council approved the Apache Lakes Townhomes development plan during the Nov. 7 meeting after it had undergone two readings. According to the request for the council’s consideration, 154 townhomes across 29 buildings...
Grand Strand Powerball players win $150K, $50K in Saturday night’s drawings
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release. One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a […]
myhorrynews.com
Tropical Storm Nicole could bring gusty winds, minor coastal flooding to Myrtle Beach area
Horry County can expect to see the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole late Thursday night and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. As of Wednesday morning, the storm is approaching Florida’s east coast and is expected to make landfall tonight. Nicole is forecast to sweep across Florida before turning north toward Georgia and the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center reports. The storm will gradually weaken as it turns northeast, the weather service predicts.
WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road
An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
luxury-houses.net
This $2,399,999 Mediterranean House in Myrtle Beach, SC Has It All from Stately Design and Architecture to Modern Extras and Upgrades
The House in Myrtle Beach is situated on 0.57 acres of land, which includes more than 200 feet of golf course and lakefront views, now available for sale. This home located at 1495 Scala Ct, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,278 square feet of living spaces. Call Briggs Dickerson – Sands Realty Group Inc – (Phone: (843-222-5963) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
Fire destroys outbuilding, causes heat damage to nearby home in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An outbuilding in the Loris area was fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the fire at South Highway 701 and McNabb Shortcut Road. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control,...
