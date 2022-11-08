ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

CCU president asks Chanticleer fans to have fun, be respectful at Brooks Stadium

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University has asked Chanticleer football fans to tone things down off the field as the team continues to see success on it. The Chants notched their eighth win of the season last Thursday against rival Appalachian State in a nationally-televised, record-setting sellout at Brooks Stadium. The victory even came complete with fans rushing the teal turf as time expired.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coastal QB Grayson McCall out 3-6 weeks due to foot injury

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina football will have to go the next several weeks without its star quarterback, Grayson McCall. Head Coach Jamey Chadwell said during a news conference on Wednesday that McCall will be out for about three to six weeks due to a foot injury he suffered during the third quarter of the App State game last week.
CONWAY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Bulldogs lose to Dillon in first round of playoffs

Marlboro County High School Bulldogs lost to the Dillon Wildcats 49-12 in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 4. Football Coach Quin McCollum said Coach Roller and his team had a great game plan. “Their game plan hadn’t changed much against anyone they played this year. Dillon has...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Power outages reported as Nicole moves through the area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric Cooperative is currently reporting two outages. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. Duke Energy reports 85 without power...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Amber, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Latta High School basketball team will have a game with Amber-Pocasset High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.
LATTA, SC
multifamilybiz.com

Buvermo Investments Acquires 194-Unit Inspire Coastal Grand Active Adult Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Buvermo Investments, a commercial real estate investment company, announced the acquisition of Inspire Coastal Grand, an active adult apartment home community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The property, which now operates under the name, The Grove at Coastal Grand, is located at 1749 Sea Pine Blvd.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Tropical Storm Nicole could bring gusty winds, minor coastal flooding to Myrtle Beach area

Horry County can expect to see the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole late Thursday night and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. As of Wednesday morning, the storm is approaching Florida’s east coast and is expected to make landfall tonight. Nicole is forecast to sweep across Florida before turning north toward Georgia and the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center reports. The storm will gradually weaken as it turns northeast, the weather service predicts.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road

An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
luxury-houses.net

This $2,399,999 Mediterranean House in Myrtle Beach, SC Has It All from Stately Design and Architecture to Modern Extras and Upgrades

The House in Myrtle Beach is situated on 0.57 acres of land, which includes more than 200 feet of golf course and lakefront views, now available for sale. This home located at 1495 Scala Ct, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,278 square feet of living spaces. Call Briggs Dickerson – Sands Realty Group Inc – (Phone: (843-222-5963) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Fire destroys outbuilding, causes heat damage to nearby home in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An outbuilding in the Loris area was fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the fire at South Highway 701 and McNabb Shortcut Road. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control,...
LORIS, SC

